News

Alan Shearer Premier League team of week includes 2 Newcastle stars and…Steve Bruce

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including two from Newcastle United after their performances away at Everton.

Alan Shearer selecting, no surprise, Callum Wilson.

The number nine legend declaring about the current NUFC centre-forward: ‘The man of the match, he led the line superbly. It’s great to see him back among the goals.’

The striker feeding on scraps this season and yet now sitting on ten goals in nineteen Premier League appearances for Newcastle United.

Then Alan Shearer picking a second NUFC player in his PL team of the week, selecting Jamal Lewis, Shearer believes: ‘This was his best match in a black and white shirt.’

Then when it came to Shearer’s manager of the week, he made it a trio of Newcastle United selections when choosing Graeme Jones…only joking…Alan Shearer of course picking his mate Steve Bruce for the 2-0 away victory: ‘He got a much-needed performance from his players, and three important points.’

Alan Shearer explaining his Premier League Team (and Manager) of the Week choices to official PL site:

Emiliano Martinez (AVL) SOU 0-1 AVL

“He kept another clean sheet in another fine performance.”

Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) CHE 2-0 BUR

“Chelsea’s captain scored the opening goal and gave nothing away at the other end.”

Ruben Dias (MCI) MCI 1-0 SHU

“He was brilliant again. What an influence he’s had on this Manchester City team.”

Tyrone Mings (AVL) SOU 0-1 AVL

“His good form shows no sign of dropping.”

Jamal Lewis (NEW) EVE 0-2 NEW

“This was his best match in a black and white shirt.”

Georginio Wijnaldum (LIV) WHU 1-3 LIV

“A dominant force in the middle, and he capped off his display by finishing off a great team move.”

Stuart Dallas (LEE) LEI 1-3 LEE

“Leeds United’s versatile midfielder scored a goal as part of a fantastic all-round performance.”

Jack Grealish (AVL) SOU 0-1 AVL

“He was excellent as usual. The cross for Ross Barkley’s goal was sublime.”

Mohamed Salah (LIV) WHU 1-3 LIV

“The Egyptian was back to his very best, adding two more goals to his tally for the season – and they were two very special ones.”

Callum Wilson (NEW) EVE 0-2 NEW

“The man of the match, he led the line superbly. It’s great to see him back among the goals.”

Patrick Bamford (LEE) LEI 1-3 LEE

“This was a brilliant centre-forward’s performance which had everything. Eleven goals in the Premier League is a great return so far, and there are certainly more to come!”

Manager: Steve Bruce (NEW) EVE 0-2 NEW

“He got a much-needed performance from his players, and three important points.”

