After 1-1 draw Steve Bruce insists Arsenal and Wolves are still in relegation battle

With 13 games of the season to go, Arsenal are still worried about the possibility of relegation.

Wolves are also concerned about the drop as they move into March, Nuno’s side have 12 matches still to play.

Just in case you are wondering, these are the views of Steve Bruce.

Asked about Newcastle United and their desperate fight against relegation, Steve Bruce was yet again relentless in wanting to make out that loads of clubs could potentially be relegated in May, that Newcastle aren’t in any special / extra trouble.

Recent weeks have seen every press conference Steve Bruce claim that at least six or seven other Premier League clubs are worried that they could be relegated alongside Sheffield United and West Brom, instead of Fulham.

After Newcastle ended their match 1-1 with Wolves and stayed fourth bottom of the Premier League, four points ahead of Fulham who have a game in hand, Steve Bruce was at it again.

The Newcastle United Head Coach insisting that ‘Everybody in the bottom half…’ are still at real risk of relegation.

This is how the Premier League table looked after Newcastle had drawn with Wolves:

Absolutely crazy, Steve Bruce making out that Arsenal and Wolves are relegation candidates. They are twelve points above the relegation zone, both of them only six points off the top six.

The bookies make Wolves 250/1 to go down, Arsenal are 500/1.

After Saturday’s results you then have this relegation betting on the rest of the bottom half: Southampton 40/1, Crystal Palace 30/1, Brighton 9/1, Burnley 8/1, Newcastle United 7/5, Fulham 5/6, West Brom 1/25, Sheffield United 1/50.

You can’t get any more impartial than the bookies, they don’t care who goes down and who survives, they just want to make as much money as possible. They set the odds accordingly and then punters help dictate what direction the betting then goes in.

The likes of Southampton and Palace were eight and ten points clear of relegation when waking up on Sunday morning. They won’t be joining West Brom and Sheff Utd in the second tier.

If Steve Bruce was in the position they (Southampton and Palace) are in now and a journalist asked him about the threat of relegation, Bruce would be his now usual rude self and have a right go at them for the question even being asked. As for if he was in the position Arsenal or Wolves are in, Steve Bruce would refuse to talk about anything other than going for Europe…

Steve Bruce doesn’t want to acknowledge that Newcastle United are right in amongst it and having such a shocking season, with it looking at the moment a straight fight between 18th place Fulham and 17th place Newcastle for the last relegation place, Brighton and Burnley the only other two realistic possibilities if it goes wrong for them.

The NUFC Head Coach wanting people to believe that there’s nothing special going on here, nothing worth having a serious look at, not an absolute stinking mess at Newcastle United, with he and Mike Ashley between them putting NUFC at very real risk of going down.

I also love the fact that Steve Bruce keeps saying stuff like this…’It’s an accumulation of points that matters’…he keeps talking about the ‘accumulation of points’ as though he is saying something really profound that nobody had really considered as important before!

Steve Bruce asked about NUFC’s relegation fight on Saturday night after Newcastle 1 Wolves 1:

“There’s still a long way to go.

“Everybody in the bottom half will be looking over their shoulder.

“It’s an accumulation of points that matters.

“So let’s take the positives.

“We’re disappointed because we had the big chances. They had a couple at the death but in the first half. We’ve had three wonderful chances and then one with Joelinton with 10 minutes to go.

“It’s the same story, if you create chances but don’t take them, in the Premier League you’ll get punished.

“We should stop the cross and I think the goalkeeper will think he could have kept it out.

“He’s made a great save at the end, but I know he’ll be disappointed with the goal.

“I‘ve been quite pleased with how we’ve gone about our work. I’ve enjoyed watching us play today but disruptions and injuries to our big players is the biggest concern. For Miggy (Almiron) to be upset like he is, we fear the worst.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 – Saturday 27 February 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 52

Wolves:

Neves 73

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 53% (68%) Newcastle 47% (32%)

Total shots were Wolves 14 (7) Newcastle 19 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Ritchie 72), Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 63), Almiron (Fraser 45), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Carroll, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

