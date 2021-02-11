News

Achraf Lazaar signs – Watford Official Announcement

Achraf Lazaar signed for Newcastle United back in August 2016, a £3m deal bringing the left-sided player to Tyneside.

Signing a five year deal, in the next 54 months, Achraf Lazaar didn’t start a single league match for Newcastle United.

Then out of the blue last Thursday (see below), Newcastle United released an official statement saying that club and player had agreed to end his contract early, rather than sticking it out until the bitter end on 30 June 2021.

The agreement meaning Achraf Lazaar would be a free agent and able to find a new club straight away, if he could agree personal terms with any.

On Monday night, Adam Leventhal of The Athletic said that Achraf Lazaar would start training with Watford on Tuesday (9 February) and had agreed in principle a contract with the Championship club.

The man from The Athletic said that he understood it was an initial six month deal, with the option of another year.

Now on Thursday, Watford have confirmed the contract has been signed and Achraf Lazaar is one of their players.

Watford Official Announcement – Thursday 11 February 2021:

‘Watford FC is pleased to confirm the signing of left-back Achraf Lazaar on a contract until the end of the season, with the club holding an option of a further year.

The 29-year-old Morocco international, who is also capable playing in a more advanced position, joins the Hornets as a free agent having left Newcastle United last week.

Lazaar began his career at Varese in Italy and went on to spend two-and-a-half years at Palermo, which included a Serie B title win and two top-flight seasons.

He joined the Magpies in 2016 and made nine first-team appearances during his spell on Tyneside, also spending time on loan at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza.

Lazaar will wear the number 17 shirt for the Hornets.’

Official Newcastle United announcement – Thursday 4 February 2021:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that defender Achraf Lazaar has left the club after mutually agreeing to end his contract.

The Morocco international arrived on Tyneside from Palermo in 2016 and made nine first team appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, as well as spending time on loan at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza.

The club wishes Achraf well for the future.’

