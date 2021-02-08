Transfer Rumours

Achraf Lazaar signs for Championship club – Report

Achraf Lazaar signed for Newcastle United back in August 2016, a £3m deal bringing the left-sided player to Tyneside.

Signing a five year deal, in the next 54 months, Achraf Lazaar didn’t start a single league match for Newcastle United.

Then out of the blue on Thursday (see below), Newcastle United released an official statement saying that club and player had agreed to end his contract early, rather than sticking it out until the bitter end on 30 June 2021.

The agreement meaning Achraf Lazaar would be a free agent and able to find a new club straight away, if he could agree personal terms with any.

Now on Monday night, Adam Leventhal of The Athletic says (see below) that Achraf Lazaar will start training with Watford tomorrow (Tuesday 9 February), having had a medical earlier today and agreeing a contract with the Championship club.

The man from The Athletic says that he understands it is an initial six month deal, with the option of another year.

Watford are currently fifth in the Championship, seven points off the top and eight points clear of those clubs chasing the play-off places.

Adam Leventhal of The Athletic – Monday 8 February 2021:

“Former Newcastle left back / left wing back Achraf Lazaar (free agent) due to start training with Watford on Tuesday after agreeing deal with club.

“Medical today.

“Understand it’s 6 mth deal with option for year.

“Moroccan left footer adds cover for Masina/Sema.”

Official Newcastle United announcement – Thursday 4 February 2021:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that defender Achraf Lazaar has left the club after mutually agreeing to end his contract.

The Morocco international arrived on Tyneside from Palermo in 2016 and made nine first team appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, as well as spending time on loan at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza.

The club wishes Achraf well for the future.’

