Opinion

4 under the radar candidates to be Newcastle United manager once Steve Bruce is sacked

There has been a lot of speculation recently about whether Steve Bruce will be sacked and who might replace him as Newcastle United manager.

Personally, I can’t see him leaving as Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley won’t want to admit they made a massive mistake in bringing him in.

They also won’t want to pay out any more money in compensation and it’s probably too late now anyway, as if they were going to bring in a new Newcastle United manager, they should have done so before the end of the transfer window.

However, if they do decide to bring in a new manager, the bookies have already compiled a long list of potential candidates. Though I think you can discount most of the names on the list for a number of reasons.

No ambitious manager is going to be interested in managing a club that only wants to survive and has no real interest in winning any trophies or progressing.

Any manager with a decent record is likely to hold out for something better than working for Ashley

Any manager who likes to control footballing matters is not going to want to come to Newcastle United.

For any manager who has previously worked for Mike Ashley (Big Sam, Rafa, Alan Shearer) it’s likely to be a case of once bitten, twice shy.

Mike Ashley would probably prefer a manager who’s out of work so he won’t have to pay out any more money in compensation.

As these criteria rule out most of the managers on the bookies list, I have drawn up an alternative shortlist of potential Newcastle United managers who would meet all of Ashley’s requirements.

Tim Sherwood

Not only does he meet all of the criteria but he also has an issue with Newcastle fans, which would go down well with Mike Ashley and his minions.

He also talks absolute rubbish!

Dennis Wise

Meets all the requirements and he is a friend of Mike Ashley.

He has also shown in the past that he’s prepared to do the fat man’s dirty work.

Ron the Manager from The Fast Show

He would be seen as ‘yesterday’s man’ like a lot of Mike Ashley’s managers and could waffle on entertainingly at press conferences.

Unlike Steve Bruce, who just repeats the same old rubbish.

Tommy Brown from Fulchester Rovers

He turned Billy the Fish and Shakin’ Stevens into footballers.

So maybe he could do the same for Emil Krath and Joelinton.

