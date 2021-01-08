News

Young prospect signs for Newcastle United after calling Sunderland “COWARDS. No class”

It is a rare occasion when other clubs can get the ‘better’ of Mike Ashley at Newcastle United when it comes to needless own goals, however, Sunderland managed it in late 2020.

It became public that they (Sunderland) had made John Cooke redundant.

Not your typical transitory member of staff, this was somebody who had worked for the club 32 years in total.

Six as a player and then twenty six as kitman.

What made it all the worse was that Sunderland did it all without so much as a word of acknowledgement or thanks for his long service.

No surprise that his son, Jay Turner-Cooke, felt obliged to make his feelings known last month (1 December 2020), posting on Twitter about his dad’s now former employers:

“…no acknowledgment even though he was made redundant 2 months ago.

“COWARDS. No class, no loyalty, no respect.

“Hang your heads in shame Sunderland AFC.”

One month on and there has been another ‘interesting’ development.

The thing is, Jay Turner-Cooke was also one of Sunderland’s most promising young players, 16 at the time his dad got the dirty done on his by Sunderland, turning 17 on 31 December 2020, but already having played for the Under 23 side.

Now the promising young Sunderland midfielder has moved clubs to…Newcastle United!

Friday (8 January 2021) afternoon seeing Newcastle United release an official statement (see below), revealing that the young midfielder had signed a two and a half year contract taking him up to the end of June 2023.

The player himself also keen to make public the news.

Proud moment signing a professional contract @NUFC Hard work Continues. Thankyou to the players and staff @SunderlandAFC for the last 7 years, good luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/lWP4yXG2e4 — Jay Turner-Cooke (@Jayturnercooke7) January 8, 2021

No doubt there will be development compensation to be paid to Sunderland, so it isn’t a case of a cheap publicity stunt by Mike Ashley.

Good luck to Jay Turner-Cooke as he joins Newcastle United, along with all of the other hopefuls, with ambitions of one day playing for the NUFC first team.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Newcastle United have completed the signing of young attacking midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke.

The 17-year-old joins the club’s Academy from Sunderland, where he previously featured for the Black Cats’ Under-18 and Under-23 sides.

Turner-Cooke has signed a deal at Little Benton until summer 2023.’

