Opinion

With everybody fit who are your 11 Newcastle United players to avoid relegation? Vote now

Which 11 Newcastle United players would you pick if everyone was fit.

The 11 Newcastle United players to ideally play out the rest of the season and hopefully ensure relegation is avoided.

We have put together a list of the 27 players for you to choose from.

Newcastle are on a shocking run of form and haven’t won a match for nine weeks, that last one back in November against Crystal Palace.

This current run of form now stretching to eleven games without a win, made up of nine defeats and two draws.

Two cup exits in these past nine weeks plus only two points from a possible twenty seven in the Premier League.

The Newcastle United players (and management) now have eighteen Premier League matches remaining in order to save the season and avoid a third relegation under Mike Ashley.

That would be a third relegation in only twelve Premier League seasons under Ashley, which would be some achievement, as there had only four previous NUFC relegations in the entire 115 years of club history, before he bought the club.

So with everybody fit, which would be your 11 Newcastle United players to see NUFC successfully navigate the rest of this season?

***The poll is now closed – Please go HERE to read the results.

