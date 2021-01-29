Opinion

Why it is impossible for Newcastle United to make the loan player deals they need to

There are two things for certain at Newcastle United.

There is a desperate need for better quality players in certain positions.

Any deals that will be done by NUFC in this transfer window will be loan transactions.

The club made this clear some time ago, before the 2021 January transfer window even opened.

Steve Bruce stating that Mike Ashley wouldn’t be allowing any players to be bought in this window, with only loan deals being looked at.

In three days time the January transfer window will slam shut and with every passing week and game, it has become ever more transparently obvious that these better quality loan signings are needed at St James Park.

Not a single win for nine weeks, nine defeats and two draws in an eleven game run, only two goals scored in the last fourteen hours of football, only one club in the bottom six has conceded more goals than Newcastle United.

So the question is, will Newcastle make the loan signings needed?

Well in my opinion, it is all but impossible for Newcastle United to make the loan player deals that they need to.

Bottom line is that just like buying players it is a very very competitive market when it comes to loan deals. To get the better quality players who can potentially come in mid-season and make an impact, even to stand any chance you need to match the financial commitment that other clubs are prepared to do.

Mike Ashley simply won’t allow it.

Newcastle and Steve Bruce will be allowed maybe to make one or two loan signings BUT if they do happen, they will be from the bargain basement, deals where there is not a lot of competition, where there is little or no loan fee to pay, where wages aren’t high.

When you add all of that together, you realise how difficult / impossible it will be. That is why you end up with rubbish players such as Nabil Bentaleb and an unfit and unmotivated Danny Rose, players that their clubs are still trying to get rid of.

Rafa Benitez pulled a real rabbit out of the hat with Martin Dubravka back in January 2018 but those kind of bargain instantly working deals are so rare. Rafa to an extent also got a bit of a tune out of Kenedy in some games but the small amount of creativity he did provide, only stood out because of so little in the rest of the team.

The only two loan deals that have really ticked all the boxes have been when a proper commitment was made.

In summer 2013, Newcastle were desperate for a striker and Mike Ashley had banned the club from buying any players for that season, however, a striker was desperately needed if another relegation battle was to be avoided, which led to a one year loan deal for Loic Remy. He was excellent, scoring 14 goals in 24 Premier League starts.

The other stand out one was summer 2018, Salomon Rondon came in and was directly involved in 18 Premier League goals, scoring eleven and seven assists, voted NUFC player of the season. However, to be allowed to bring him in, Rafa Benitez had had to sell Mitrovic for £22m+ AND agree for Dwight Gayle to go on loan to West Brom in the other direction.

Back to this season and there was widespread reporting that Steve Bruce had been interested in a couple of high end loan deals last summer, Ross Barkley one of those named. However, bottom line is that the journalists said Mike Ashley refused to allow any such deals where a high loan fee would need to be paid and the wages for a year.

The excellent Ainsley Maitland-Niles is going to head out on loan from Arsenal and he would instantly become by far Newcastle’s best central midfielder, yet I don’t see any chance of signing him, no way Mike Ashley will agree to pay the asking price for loan fee and wages. Ashley no doubt still convinced Newcastle aren’t even in a relegation fight.

It is all false economy and somebody like Maitland-Niles would probably pay for himself by helping NUFC finish a few places higher, especially as he would massively help Newcastle to get moving forward, improving the contribution of other NUFC players.

If Newcastle do sign any loan players, I can guarantee you that sadly they will prove no better than what we have already got.

West Brom are widely reported to be one of those clubs actively trying to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, imagine if they got him AND beat Fulham and Sheffield United in these next two games and found themselves only two points behind Newcastle, now full of confidence and a quality loan player added?

It is just part of the crazy way Mike Ashley runs Newcastle and which has led to two relegations in his eleven PL seasons so far. One point forcing through at all costs the £40m+ purchase of a striker who doesn’t score goals, then when you desperately need him to be pragmatic and accept what needs to be done to help try and ensure no third relegation, he absolutely refuses to sanction a couple of decent loan deals that should make all the difference.

