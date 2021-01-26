Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Leeds? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Leeds on Tuesday night?

We have put together a list of the 23 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a shocking run of no wins in their last ten matches (all competitions).

To make matters worse, Steve Bruce’s players have only managed one goal in their last thirteen hours of football.

This ongoing run of matches with no wins, actually began 41 days ago at Elland Road, Newcastle losing 5-2 to Leeds.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Steve Bruce revealed that Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark will all miss due to injury.

DeAndre Yedlin is also set to miss once again, due to visa issues.

On Monday, Steve Bruce also stated that Javier Manquillo was 50/50 for this match.

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin will be in the matchday squad but Steve Bruce indicated that he was unlikely to risk him from the start.

So this means we have listed 23 Newcastle United players for you to choose from, including ASM and Manquillo.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Leeds on Tuesday tonight? Please vote now.



