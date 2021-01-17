Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Arsenal? Please vote now

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a shocking run of no wins in their last eight matches (all competitions).

To make matters worse, Steve Bruce’s players have only managed one goal in their last ten hours of football.

This ongoing run of matches with no wins, of course includes the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at the Emirates, just over a week ago.

Ahead of Monday’s match, Steve Bruce revealed that Federico Fernandez is set to miss after picking up an injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin has resumed light training on his own but is some time away from playing once again.

Whilst Ryan Fraser is suspended after those two daft yellow cards at Bramall Lane.

In better news, Steve Bruce indicated that both Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis should both be back and available for selection.

So this means we have listed 24 Newcastle United players for you to choose from.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Arsenal on Monday tonight? Please vote now.




