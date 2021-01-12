Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in Newcastle team v Sheffield United? Please vote now

We have put together a list of the 26 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a shocking run of no wins in their last seven matches (all competitions).

To make matters worse, Steve Bruce’s players have only managed one goal in their last eight hours of football.

The Steve Bruce pre-match press conference wasn’t a great deal of help in terms of definitely ruling out players as not being available for this Newcastle team v Sheffield United.

I would say that apart from Allan Saint-Maximin you can’t 100% rule anybody else out. Even Jamaal Lascelles, he felt fatigued and was subbed at half-time against Arsenal, but he may well have bounced back into training and felt the benefit of getting some minutes back on the pitch.

The same with the five outfield NUFC players who played over two hours of football three days ago, or Andy Carroll who managed 105 minutes. You might guess Carroll and some of those others might not be considered to start tonight but we have included them all (apart from ASM) as options.

Similarly, players such as Fraser and Lewis have been out injured but it is an unknown as to whether they are now available to start tonight.

So this means we have listed 26 Newcastle United players for you to choose from.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Sheffield United tonight? Please vote now.

