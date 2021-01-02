Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in Newcastle team v Leicester? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Leicester on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match with no wins in their last five games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Leicester.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles won’t be involved on Sunday.

When asked if any players at all would return after having been ruled out for Liverpool with illness or injury, Steve Bruce said no. Which would appear to also rule out the likes of Manquillo and Dummett as well.

With Isaac Hayden suspended, these six players have been left out of the options below for Sunday’s match.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Leicester on Sunday? Please vote now.

***Poll now closed, go HERE to see the results.

