Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in Newcastle team v Arsenal? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Arsenal on Saturday?

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match with no wins in their last six games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Arsenal.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamal Lewis are ruled out due to injury or fitness issues.

Steve Bruce also said that Karl Darlow wouldn’t be starting, with Martin Dubravka needing to get some first team football and set to start at the Emirates.

With Isaac Hayden back from suspension it means we have listed 24 Newcastle United players, still including for fans the option of choosing Karl Darlow if you think he should still have been picked ahead of Dubravka…

So what would be your Newcastle team v Arsenal today? Please vote now.



