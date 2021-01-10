Opinion

When will Newcastle United next win a match? Vote now

We are asking fans the question: ‘When will Newcastle United next win a match?’

It is now seven games without a win for Steve Bruce and his team.

That run bringing five defeats and two draws, these games involving exits from both cup competitions and only two points from a possible fifteen in the Premier League.

So the question to be answered below, is exactly when do you believe Newcastle United will next win a match?

Steve Bruce’s ultra negative tactics and a lack of creativity in the team, have meant that this Newcastle team have rarely created many chances in the 18 months this Head Coach has been in the job.

The majority of Premier League matches this season seeing two or less efforts on target, with the FA Cup defeat at Arsenal following the same pattern, only the two shots on target in over two hours of football and both of those came within a few seconds of each other in the same incident on 92 minutes.

Sheer luck and Callum Wilson has helped, up to a point, put some kind of respectability to Newcastle’s goalscoring record this season, but recently the negativity and lack of creativity has caught up with Steve Bruce.

Only one goal scored in over eight hours of football, really shocking.

So the big question, when will Newcastle United next win a match?

It is Sheffield United away on Tuesday (12 January) night, a bottom of the table team with no league wins and only two points from their seventeen games.

Surely a win for Newcastle United? Well despite their horrendous record, Sheffield United are still 6/4 favourites to win with the bookies, Newcastle United 9/4 to get the victory.

So will Tuesday be Steve Bruce’s next win, or will he / we have to wait until one of the games (listed in order below) to follow?

Vote now please below.

***The poll is now closed, go HERE to see the results.