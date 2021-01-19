Opinion

What does it take to be a football pundit like say…Gary Neville?

The reason I ask this question, is because it’s amazing how often a football pundit get things wrong, when it comes to Newcastle United.

My wife is no football expert but months ago she kept asking me, ‘why can’t the Newcastle players pass to each other?’

This is a very basic questions that the football experts on TV and the radio never seem to address.

Not only are Newcastle United not very good at retaining possession but they also very rarely manage to put together any progressive, passing moves.

Even teams near the bottom of the league such as Brighton and Sheffield United have shown they can create chances through quick and accurate passing, so why can’t our players do the same?

If you look at the goals and chances Newcastle create, they often come from moments of individual endeavour, such as Miggy taking the ball from one end of the pitch to the other against Arsenal, defensive mistakes, or long balls to our strikers.

Before the Arsenal game, Gary Neville was able to go on at length about the way Man United are playing, but when it came to Newcastle United, he was clueless.

He might get the big picture (that the overall / underlying problem at NUFC is the owner) but he doesn’t get the detail. Steve Bruce isn’t doing as good a job as Rafa (as Jamie Carragher pointed out to him) and he isn’t getting the best out of this bunch of players.

You can’t help wondering what might have happened if Rafa had stayed at the club and had been given the type of financial backing that was given to Steve Bruce.

Gary Neville said there was a lot of gloom and doom around the club when Steve Bruce was appointed…but that’s because most Newcastle fans could foresee what was going to happen, unlike the majority of football ‘experts!’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Monday 18 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 50, 77 Saka 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 66% (67%) Newcastle 34% (33%)

Total shots were Arsenal 20 (7) Newcastle 4 (1)

Shots on target Arsenal 6 (1) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 7 (5) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff (Hendrick 78), Almiron (Anderson 87), Joelinton, Carroll (Murphy 69), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

