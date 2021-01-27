News

Wednesday night could prove Newcastle’s biggest match of the season and they’re not even playing

The Premier League relegation battle is now hotting up.

As we are now in the final days of January and beyond the halfway point, things are shaking down to who is involved.

It now looks like six clubs fighting it out for the three Premier League relegation spots.

As you can see from this up to date Premier League table (before matches kicked off tonight – Wednesday 27 January 2021), the six clubs it appears to involve are Sheff Utd, West Brom, Fulham, Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle United.

In their last nine PL matches, these six clubs have picked up: Newcastle – 2 points, Sheff Utd – 4 points, West Brom – 5 points, Brighton – 7 points, Fulham – 8 points, Burnley – 14 points

These are the matches involving these bottom six Premier League relegation contenders before the January transfer window ends at 11pm on Monday 1 February 2021 (only five days time).

I also previously did a prediction for of each result as well (including the three most recent PL matches that have already been played):

Aston Villa v Newcastle – Saturday 23 January (8pm) VILLA WIN

Newcastle v Leeds – Tuesday 26 January (6pm) LEEDS WIN

West Brom v Man City – Tuesday 26 January (8.15pm) MAN CITY WIN

Burnley v Aston Villa – Wednesday 27 January (6pm) DRAW

Brighton v Fulham – Wednesday 27 January (7.30pm) DRAW

Man Utd v Sheff Utd – Wednesday 27 January (8.15pm) MAN UTD WIN

Everton v Newcastle – Saturday 30 January (12.30pm) EVERTON WIN

Man City v Sheff Utd – Saturday 30 January (3pm) MAN CITY WIN

West Brom v Fulham – Saturday 30 January (3pm) FULHAM WIN

Chelsea v Burnley – Sunday 31 January (12pm) DRAW

Brighton v Spurs – Sunday 31 January (7.15pm) DRAW

As you can see, I have kicked off with three correct predictions out of three, not very difficult to predict Man City would hammer West Brom and Newcastle lose to both Villa and Leeds…

However, I think there is a game tonight that could quite possibly be Newcastle’s biggest match of the season…and they (NUFC) aren’t even playing.

If you look above, for Brighton v Fulham I have predicted a draw, which would at least temporarily keep Newcastle fifth from bottom. Brighton a point behind and Fulham trailing by six with a game in hand.

Now if Fulham lose and continue to lose, then Newcastle United, even under Steve Bruce, could well still crawl to safety, even if only picking up minimal points in the weeks and months ahead.

However, if the worst happens tonight and Fulham win, I can well see them going to West Brom at the weekend and winning again. If Everton beat Newcastle as expected, that would make Fulham only a point behind NUFC AND with a game in hand by Saturday night.

This predicted scenario is swiftly beginning to look far less comfortable for Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley…so let us then move it on just another week and see where the results could well take us:

Sheff Utd v West Brom – Tuesday 2 February (6pm) DRAW

Burnley v Man City – Wednesday 3 February (6pm) MAN CITY WIN

Fulham v Leicester – Wednesday 3 February (6pm) LEICESTER WIN

Liverpool v Brighton – Wednesday 3 February (8.15pm) LIVERPOOL WIN

Burnley v Brighton – Saturday 6 February (3pm) DRAW

Newcastle v Southampton – Saturday 6 February (3pm) SOUTHAMPTON WIN

Sheff Utd v Chelsea – Saturday 6 February (3pm) CHELSEA WIN

Spurs v West Brom – Saturday 6 February (3pm) SPURS WIN

Fulham v West Ham – Saturday 6 February (5.30pm) FULHAM WIN

The time for change at Newcastle United has already gone by, every day Mike Ashley sticks with Steve Bruce, is digging a bigger and bigger hole towards relegation.

Relying on enough of the other clubs not picking up many points is a lame strategy that is now falling apart.

I think it is quite obvious that if Newcastle keep losing, then the likes of Brighton and Burnley will definitely put some distance between themselves and Steve Bruce’s side.

Which would then mean Newcastle massively relying on Fulham and West Brom losing all will to survive.

My eyes will be completely focused on this Brighton v Fulham match tonight and whilst if the Seagulls win it won’t look too smart seeing Newcastle United fourth bottom of the Premier League, that is far more preferable to seeing the spectre of Fulham finally gaining traction and closing in on Steve Bruce and NUFC.

