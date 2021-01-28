News

Watford official announcement confirms the signing of Rob Elliot

Rob Elliot has got a new club.

Watford releasing an official statement (see below) on Thursday afternoon, announcing the deal.

The Championship club giving the former Newcastle United goalkeeper a contract until the end of this 2020/21 season, by which time he will have turned 35.

The goalkeeper was released by Newcastle United at the end of June (2020) after nine years at St James Park.

Then in December, Rob Elliot turned up at former club Charlton but that was simply the goalkeeper looking to build back his fitness after surgery in October, following that departure from Newcastle United.

December 2017 proved to be Elliot’s last ever game for Newcastle United, a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Starting only 51 Premier League matches in his nine years on Tyneside, Elliot was not Premier League level as a first choice goalkeeper, but filled in well at times when needed.

I hadn’t realised that last season (2019/20) he did actually make the first team squad a handful of times, an unused sub in four FA Cup matches, plus on the bench when Newcastle lost 1-0 at Burnley.

Best of luck to Rob Elliot at Watford.

Watford Official Announcement:

‘Watford FC is pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Rob Elliot until the end of the season.

The former Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United stopper brings experience and depth to the goalkeeping department at Vicarage Road.

Elliot left St. James’ Park in the summer, having made 52 Premier League appearances for the Magpies during a 222-game professional career.

The 34-year-old also has four senior international caps for the Republic of Ireland.

He will wear the number 33 shirt for the Hornets.’

