Watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV – The global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2.15pm (UK) kick-off).
Steve Bruce and his team currently on a run of five matches without a win, hoping to end that against a Leicester team who scored eight goals without reply in the two Premier League clashes last season.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Anguilla Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Argentina ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Aruba Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport Austria 1
Azerbaijan Idman TV
Bahamas RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Belgium VOOsport World 1
Benin Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Bermuda RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Brazil GUIGO, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Burundi Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Cameroon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cayman Islands RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Central African Republic Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Chad DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 1
Chile ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
China QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Colombia
Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Congo SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3
Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee
Djibouti Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 1
Dominica Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Estonia TV3 Sport
Ethiopia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium
France RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Gambia DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Georgia Adjarasport TV
Germany Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Ticket
Ghana Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Grenada RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV
International Bet365
Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio
Israel Sport 2
Italy SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Latvia TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania TV3 Sport
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malawi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1, DStv Now
Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montserrat Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH
Morocco beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo
Oman beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Panama Sky HD, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Philippines Premier FOOTBALL
Poland nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Romania Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Saint Lucia RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Seychelles SuperSport Maximo, Flowsports.co, DStv Now, Flow Sports App, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo
Singapore mio Stadium 108, 102 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Somalia beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport 1/HD, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France
Syria beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1
Timor-Leste Mola TV, mola.tv
Togo DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Turkey Idman TV, S Sport+, S Sport
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
United States Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBCSports.com
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1
Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Zimbabwe SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Leicester Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]