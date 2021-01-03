News

Watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV – The global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2.15pm (UK) kick-off).

Steve Bruce and his team currently on a run of five matches without a win, hoping to end that against a Leicester team who scored eight goals without reply in the two Premier League clashes last season.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Anguilla Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Argentina ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Aruba Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport Austria 1

Azerbaijan Idman TV

Bahamas RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Belgium VOOsport World 1

Benin Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Bermuda RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Brazil GUIGO, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Burundi Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Cameroon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cayman Islands RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Central African Republic Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Chad DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 1

Chile ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

China QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Colombia

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Congo SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3

Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee

Djibouti Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 1

Dominica Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Estonia TV3 Sport

Ethiopia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium

France RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Gambia DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Georgia Adjarasport TV

Germany Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Ticket

Ghana Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Grenada RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

International Bet365

Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio

Israel Sport 2

Italy SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Korea Republic SPOTV ON

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Latvia TV3 Sport

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Liberia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1, DStv Now

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montserrat Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH

Morocco beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Panama Sky HD, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Peru ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Philippines Premier FOOTBALL

Poland nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Saint Kitts and Nevis Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Saint Lucia RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Seychelles SuperSport Maximo, Flowsports.co, DStv Now, Flow Sports App, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Singapore mio Stadium 108, 102 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Somalia beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport 1/HD, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France

Syria beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1

Timor-Leste Mola TV, mola.tv

Togo DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Turkey Idman TV, S Sport+, S Sport

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

United States Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBCSports.com

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Zimbabwe SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Leicester Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

