Opinion

Very interesting results after asking fans: ‘When will Newcastle United next win a match?’

On Sunday we asked NUFC fans the question: ‘When will Newcastle United next win a match?’

It is now seven games without a win for Steve Bruce and his team.

That run bringing five defeats and two draws, these games involving exits from both cup competitions and only two points from a possible fifteen in the Premier League.

So the question to be answered, exactly when fans believe Newcastle United will next win a match?

Steve Bruce’s ultra negative tactics and a lack of creativity in the team, have meant that this Newcastle team have rarely created many chances in the 18 months this Head Coach has been in the job.

The majority of Premier League matches this season seeing two or less efforts on target, with the FA Cup defeat at Arsenal following the same pattern, only the two shots on target in over two hours of football and both of those came within a few seconds of each other in the same incident on 92 minutes.

Sheer luck and Callum Wilson has helped, up to a point, put some kind of respectability to Newcastle’s goalscoring record this season, but recently the negativity and lack of creativity has finally really caught up with Steve Bruce.

Only one goal scored in over eight hours of football, really shocking.

So the big question, when will Newcastle United next win a match?

Next up Sheffield United away on Tuesday (12 January) night, a bottom of the table team with no league wins and only two points from their seventeen games.

Surely a win for Newcastle United? Well despite their horrendous record, Sheffield United are still 6/4 favourites to win with the bookies, Newcastle United 9/4 to get the victory.

So will Tuesday be Steve Bruce’s next win, or will he / we have to wait until one of the games to follow?

We gave Newcastle fans the option of picking any of the next 10 games as being the one that will be the next win, listing them in order (as they are below, with the fan vote results), with then an eleventh voting option of ‘sometime later’, as in, a game in the future beyond these next 10 matches.

The voting (percentages rounded up or down to nearest whole number) from Newcastle United fans as follows, the next time they think their team will win:

22% Sheffield United (Away)

0% Arsenal (Away)

4% Leeds (Home)

0% Everton (Away)

31% Crystal Palace (Home)

0% Southampton (Home)

0% Chelsea (Away)

0% Man Utd (Away)

0% Wolves (Home)

10% West Brom (Away)

32% Sometime later (A match beyond the 10 listed above)

Some sobering results there, with 32% of Newcastle fans voting, believing Steve Bruce will make it 17+ games without a win, if Mike Ashley allows him to continue…

Interesting to see just over one in five (22%) of supporters that voted, think Bruce and his team will get the three points at Sheffield United tomorrow.

Crystal Palace (31%) in five matches time is seen as the most likely winning point for Newcastle next.

Whilst 10% of NUFC fans think at the 17th attempt Steve Bruce will see his team win, when they visit West Brom in March.

One thing is for sure, Newcastle United need to start creating more than and embarrassingly low number of chances and then score some goals, or else winning matches will continue to be all all but impossible.

