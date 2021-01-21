Opinion

Until Steve Bruce is gone I can’t motivate myself to watch another Newcastle United game

It’s been just over a week since the pathetic performance we witnessed against Sheffield United, that was followed by another gutless performance at the Emirates stadium against Arsenal.

Steve Bruce is still here… I didn’t expect anything to be perfectly honest from the Arsenal game, the performance though was even worse in my book than the Sheffield United game.

Arsenal were nearly as rubbish as Newcastle in the first half, before they got themselves going in the second half.

We are sinking fast and Steve Bruce is still there picking up his pay and rehearsing his excuses ready for around 10pm Saturday night.

Villa Park on Saturday night and like most fans at the moment, I’m not particularly looking forward to it. It’s difficult to see us getting a point at the minute let alone a win against one of the surprise packages of the season so far in Aston Villa.

Whereas at Newcastle United, the most exciting thing that could happen at our club at the moment is the sacking of Steve Bruce. It has got so bad, you would like to think basically anybody could come in and instantly improve the football and results, on what we have now come to expect from Steve Bruce.

The bar has been set the lowest I feel it ever has in my time supporting Newcastle United. There’s been a few good teams and a lot of poor teams in my 22 years or so of memories supporting Newcastle United, but this team at the minute under Steve Bruce, is worse for me than John Carver or Steve McClaren’s teams, and that takes good doing.

Returning to the upcoming fixture at Villa Park on Saturday night, Aston Villa almost certainly will win the game (and win it very well) but it won’t result in the sacking of Steve Bruce, despite being set to make it 10 matches without a win.

I think instead Steve Bruce will see out at least the next four games even if he loses all four. The transfer window will be closed by then and Mike Ashley won’t have to give the new guy a penny, bless that Mike, he’s so clever it’s astounding…

My first ever away trip to watch us was at Villa Park along with my cousin, nearly 13 years ago, I was 20 then. Kevin Keegan had returned, I was genuinely excited about going to Villa Park. I caught the train from Swansea, got off and switched in Cardiff then up to the midlands, four and a half odd hours in three different trains, it was well worth it – it was exciting, I was going to watch my club play.

I sat in the Doug Ellis stand that day, we ended up sitting next to a load of Villa fans but I didn’t care I was there to see my team. Michael Owen scored after five mins or so and I very nearly got up shouting Yes! Then at that very last moment I remembered where I was and what was around me, went on and lost 4-1 that day, not the best first time match experience, but all though we lost quite heavily, as we left there were still plenty of Newcastle fans around the ground in good spirits.

If I was allowed to go to Villa Park on Saturday night and watch it with my ticket and transport paid for, I’d give it a miss. At the moment it’s no longer worth the hassle with Steve Bruce, it wouldn’t be worth driving three hours up the road, then back, for more of the same. I could do a lot more better things with my day…

Until Steve Bruce is gone I don’t think I can motivate myself to watch another game and I never thought I’d feel that way , but I’ve just had enough of him, obviously I’ll be following our matches and checking the scores and so on , but until things change, it’s just not worth the hassle.

Comments welcome.

