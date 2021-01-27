News

Two in and two out at Newcastle United with late January moves – Reports

Newcastle United look to be finally moving towards a flurry of activity late in this January transfer window.

Wednesday morning has seen The Telegraph (and others) report that the Graeme Jones deal is set to be confirmed.

Bournemouth had given Newcastle permission to speak to the 50 year old Geordie coach and he is reported to be now on Tyneside.

Mike Ashley reported to have agreed that NUFC will pay £250,000 so that Jones can be added to Steve Bruce’s backroom staff.

The Telegraph saying that this appointment ‘is intended to be a show of faith in Steve Bruce who was behind [the] recruitment.’

With Newcastle United now on a run of nine defeats and two draws in their last eleven matches, it remains to be seen just how much ‘faith’ Mike Ashley will be showing if / when Steve Bruce takes Newcastle into the bottom three…

No doubt many Newcastle fans pondering Ashley’s willingness to pay compensation for coaches, having already paid Sheffield Wednesday £4m for the release of Steve Bruce and his current coaching team, as compared to how he starved Rafa Benitez of proper backing to bring in players.

The Telegraph (and others) also adding to their Graeme Jones imminent arrival news, that Newcastle are also close to signing a player on loan, no indication of the identity or indeed which position, but the reports saying that this deal could be confirmed as early as Thursday. The transfer window set to close at 11pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, media in Italy have been reporting that an agreement has been reached between Achraf Lazaar and Newcastle United to cancel his contract.

Lazaar only has five months to go and guessing NUFC would have been prepared to do this at any time these past few years to get him off the wage bill. The Italian media saying that would then help Lazaar to get signed up by an Italian club more easily. Sounds to me very likely that if indeed there has been an agreement to end Lazaar’s contract, then it would have involved Newcastle paying up at least some of the remaining wages he would be due.

Another Newcastle defender with only five months of his contract remaining is DeAndre Yedlin.

Visa problems have meant that Yedlin hasn’t been available for the Villa and Leeds matches. After getting back in and playing a handful of matches, there had been talk of maybe another Newcastle contract but that always looked unlikely.

Now ESPN report that their information is that Yedlin has been offered a three and a half year deal by Galatasaray and is considering whether to move to Turkey. Not really Premier League level, certainly not as a defender, the lower level of football in the Turkish league could be ideal for the USMNT international.

Yedlin moving out would of course create room in the 25 man PL squad for this claimed loan player coming in.

No news though on Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet, two players who desperately need new clubs as they won’t make the 25 man NUFC squad for the rest of this season, no matter what happens.

