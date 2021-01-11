Opinion

Tottenham spot the difference challenge – Stats vs Newcastle United and Marine FC

Down below you will find the BBC Sport stats from two games played by Tottenham.

Now this is a great test of your football knowledge and intelligence.

As I am asking you to say which set of stats relates to which of the two matches.

One is a Premier League match played on Sunday 27 September 2020 by Tottenham against Newcastle United, a team in the top tier, currently…

One is an FA Cup match played on Sunday 10 January 2021 by Tottenham against Marine FC, a club who currently compete in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, which is level eight of the English football league system.

To give some local perspective, this is the division that Dunston play in – Dunston beat Marine FC 2-1 on 19 September 2020.

Now carefully study these two sets of BBC Sport stats from the two matches and spot the difference – which is which:

Match A

Tottenham – Possession 75% Shots 19 On target 8 Corners 2

Opposition – Possession 25% Shots 5 On target 2 Corners 1

Match B

Tottenham – Possession 66% Shots 23 On target 12 Corners 10

Opposition – Possession 34% Shots 6 On target 1 Corners 4

One game was against a non league team and the other was against a very poorly run club from NE1.

The domination by Tottenham was pretty similar in both games.

The opposition seemed very similar – not really capable of holding on to the ball and posing very little threat, although one team had one more shot on target than the other.

See if you can guess which our (Newcastle’s) game was, before looking below…

(Match A was Marine FC against Tottenham, Match B being Tottenham playing Newcastle)

