Toon For Change official statement – Sack Steve Bruce before it is too late

A Newcastle United fans group have called on Mike Ashley to remove Steve Bruce before it is too late.

A shocking performance and 3-0 defeat at the Emirates, means that it is now nine matches without a win for the NUFC Head Coach.

This run incorporates seven defeats and two draws, including exits from both domestic cups, to make matters worse there has been only one goal scored in almost twelve hours of football.

Toon For Change official statement:

Joe Chilcott, a spokesperson for supporter group Toon For Change, which has 1,000 members – and is now actively campaigning for the immediate removal of Steve Bruce as Head Coach says:

“Steve Bruce described the Newcastle United manager role as his dream job, but under his leadership – this season is becoming a nightmare for supporters.

“We are told by pundits who defend Bruce that football is a ‘results business’, meanwhile we have won one of our last ten games and find ourselves seven points above the relegation zone.

“After the Sheffield United loss (which was their first win and clean sheet of the season), Bruce said that ‘he’ll never walk away from a challenge’, but if he really loves our club, he should realise that this is one challenge too many for him and it is time for him to step aside.

“Bruce has been relegated from the Premier League twice with two different sides and the way things are going, we will be his third.

“In the last 12 years, Newcastle United has been relegated twice – and on both occasions Mike Ashley stood by inept managers for too long before bringing in Shearer and Benitez, respectively for thankless tasks. Ashley should learn from his previous mistakes, get rid of Bruce and appoint a proven, progressive manager before it’s too late.”

