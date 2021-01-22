Opinion

‘Time for Government intervention on Newcastle United Takeover’

I do not profess to being political savvy.

However, as an ignorant fan of 64 years only, I am appalled at the Government’s reaction to something as simple as this Newcastle United Takeover, a change of ownership of a meagre football club.

Never in my short life can I recall a takeover of a football club become so politically intense, at the solicitation of a football league who are afraid to make a decision.

The initial view from the Government was something on the lines of “this is not a Government matter and is between the Premier League (PL) and the potential new owner.”

It later transpires that the PL held not one but TWO online meetings with Government departments, including foreign representatives.

The latest revelation, as per the Chronicle (plus other media sources) is the Government cannot, or perhaps will not, release relevant documents, stating that these documents may impact the political trust and future financial trading between certain nations.

Pardon my ignorance and at the risk of repeating myself, “this is the takeover of a football club”…not an international trade agreement, the two are very clearly separate matters.

For the purpose of this article, lets say we, the ignorant (I don’t actual mean that, so please do not be offended) fans of NUFC understand and appreciate the delicate position our Government now find itself in. I ask this – Why when the Government stated this Newcastle United Takeover was nothing to do with them, now find themselves in this difficult position….Why are they not questioning how they got into this position in the first place? Surely for their own self-interest and maybe even for trade agreement security, they must need these simple questions answered.

What action is the Government now going to take by way of:

a) An explanation to the club and fans

b) A solution to the satisfaction of all parties, allowing massive investment in the North East and surrounding regions

The Premier League have dragged the Government into an embarrassing position over the potential sale of a football club to satisfy their own ends, whatever those may be.

We can now only hope that our Government stand up and offer the only right and appropriate solution.

Come on Boris Johnson, you know what you must do.

This nation needs huge investment in these difficult times.

Finally, BRUCE OUT!

