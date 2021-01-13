Opinion

This Newcastle United team selection was a game changer for me

The context of this article has changed somewhat following last night’s diabolical defeat for Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.

Prior to the match, I was about to ask the question, is Steve Bruce doing as bad a job as portrayed by a lot of our support, given the lack of quality in the squad of players at his disposal?

Accepted, he doesn’t appear to be tactically astute and has a one dimensional approach to setting up his team. This involves parking the bus making us hard to beat and hoping that we can nick a goal on the counter attack or through a set-piece.

Since his appointment this approach has clearly worked so far, as last season (2019/20) Newcastle United accumulated 44 points and finished in a respectable 13th place.

This season we have already 19 points on the board and are not yet at the halfway point. Not great but certainly on schedule to accumulate enough points to maintain our Premier League Status, which meets the remit set by Ashley.

However, following last night’s defeat, I am concerned that the pressure is now getting to Bruce.

My initial joy of not seeing Joelinton’s name following a quick scan of the starting eleven, was quickly replaced by dismay at the lack of forward players. A back five, three defensive midfield players and only a half fit Fraser and Wilson as forward thinking players.

So instead of parking the bus which is the usual tactic, Steve Bruce decides to bring along another bus and park both of them.

This against the mighty Blades who prior to the match, had no wins in 17 Premier League games and had scored a paltry eight goals.

Talk about handing the initiative to the opposition. Inexcusable, indefensible and evidence that Bruce is losing the plot.

Perhaps it is now time to relieve Steve Bruce of his duties, as I can see us going into freefall and being dragged into a relegation battle.

What is clear, is that whilst Mike Ashley remains at the helm, Newcastle United will remain a club with no ambition and no hope, with or without Steve Bruce.

