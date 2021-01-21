Opinion

This Newcastle United squad is good enough but only if Steve Bruce selects these players

I am writing to The Mag for the first time out of sheer frustration!!!

There are the players in the Newcastle United squad that would allow NUFC to more than comfortably survive in the Premier League but Steve Bruce is not playing them.

It is a long time since I was confident of survival.

If I was selecting the Newcastle United squad on a matchday:

We are spoilt for choice with keepers: both Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka are as good as any.

In defence: Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo and Schar are all up for it.

In midfield: this is where it gets difficult.

Hayden is an automatic choice and Richie’s work ethic is faultless.

Shelvey is a talent but on current form is lazy and doesn’t look motivated. Murphy is not the answer, but I like him, he has talent, but all too often makes the wrong choices. He needs to learn but time is running out for him.

Saint-Maximin is an unquestionable talent, but an ‘attention seeker’. The big question with Saint Max is heart. Is he up for it?

He limps after every tackle and is as soft as the proverbial ….. Would I play him? Absolutely.

Fraser? Honestly the jury is out! He’s in my squad but needs to improve.

As for forwards, Almiron and Joelinton are average but I like their work ethic, they’re in.

Gayle is also worth some game time. He will unfortunately miss far too many chances and our problem is, we don’t get many.

Andy Carroll has impressed in recent games and worth his place in the squad, but this must be his last season at Newcastle.

In this squad Callum Wilson is the jewel in the crown and an automatic choice.

Let’s focus on the players who are well short of the standard. Jamal Lewis is not one for this season. He needs to improve but

I would give him time.

The Longstaff brothers along with Hendrick have been the main problem this season. It’s been like starting a game with 9 players.

That brings me to Steve Bruce. Steve believes he gets no credit from fans. Credit is earned and he must take the blame for team selections,

for tactics and for our embarrassing statistics game after game. I believe we are better than this, but time is running out for the manager

and the team!

We can perform better and we have mid-table potential.

