Opinion

This is the level of ambition at Newcastle United

I recently wrote here on The Mag, trying to justify my attitude to the current Newcastle United manager that “we don’t expect to be like City or Liverpool” while decrying our ability to match even Southampton or Leicester.

Having given this further thought, I actually believe that we should, if not expect to match the “big clubs”, at least show the ambition to do so.

This is where we are currently being let down by the current management and owner.

We were regulars in Europe in the years before Ashley hauled his carcass into the boardroom and we have been on a downward trajectory since.

The lack of spending allowed was a major factor in our demise.

Then when he did finally loosen the purse strings, he obviously listened to the only bloke in the world who looked at Joelinton and thought “there’s £40m well spent…”

The road back into the top four is a difficult one but not impossible with the right men at the helm.

Sadly, the current captain has more in common with the Titanic than the Victory.

We have a manager who seems to have a unique ability to make players worse due to his coaching methods.

The Longstaff brothers have not improved over their time in the first team squad. Miggy was electric when he arrived (finishing apart), whilst before covid impacted it was evident ASM had certainly lost his initial spark – generally there is a mood of despair at the club.

Coupled with an owner who has a Boris Johnson like ability to get the big decisions wrong, we are not looking to resume our top four place anytime soon.

So while not as bad as it might be (see our nearest neighbours), it’s worse than it should be and once we get back into the stadium, Mr Bruce will see and hear what the fans are making of his stewardship of the club.

That’s a performance review I really want to see.

