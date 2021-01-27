Opinion

‘This is now a very lazy Newcastle United team and that is down to Steve Bruce’

It isn’t easy being a fan at the moment, with our beloved Newcastle United team in free fall.

What doesn’t help is pundits, commentators and other fans completely misreading our situation.

They just don’t get it and neither, it seems, does our hierarchy.

On last night’s Match Of The Day, Mark Chapman, Stephen Warnock and Alex Scott, agreed that it wasn’t just our fans wanting more attacking football, the real reason for discontent was that we had no identity or style, unlike more recently promoted clubs, our recent opponents, Leeds United and Aston Villa.

This touches on a couple of elements of truth but try something a little bit more substantial like, ‘they are very upset, desperately frustrated in fact, as their team is spiralling towards a totally avoidable relegation, that will see their hopes of a takeover dead in the water. An opportunity that could have made them the richest club in the world.’ Six straight league defeats in 2021 and no wins in 11 surely speaks for itself.

It surprised me that people associated with Alan Shearer were not educated in the wrongs of the Newcastle United management team, though they are not the only ones of course.

I think back to only Saturday on Football Focus when Mark Hughes suggested that we were unique in having such a high expectancy for a club that hasn’t won anything lately. Has he never heard of the phrase ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’? If we all stuck to precedents he would now be working in a coal mine rather than being an ex-footballer and failed manager. Using his managerial pedigree and his logic, he would never be employed as a manager again.

Personally, I’m not bothered what pundits, other fans or people in general think. Just as well because my wife thinks that I should grow up and worry about more important things in the world rather than football. No thanks and have we any control of what’s going on anyway? As Bill Shankly I’m sure would agree, are there more important things in the world?

Despite the media’s ignorance in our lifelong plight, I can accept the misguided views, but I’m not going to let these influence our destiny without a fight. These are the people who destroyed our hopes of a takeover adding fuel to the flames when the Premier League were dithering. If they are honest, some just hate us and envy our support.

Delusional demanding fans?

I think not, I’ve never met anyone who thinks we have a right to win the league or a cup. We just live in undying hope. Even our club don’t seem to understand the true picture or what’s at stake. They seem to think Graeme Jones will put everything right. Steve Bruce seems to think one improved half should boost our morale. That effort should have been constant for the last six weeks.

My view is that this is now a very lazy Newcastle United team and it is Steve Bruce that has allowed us to become this, undoing all Rafa Benitez’s good work in this area.

