Opinion

This is a reality check for Newcastle United

I very much enjoy reading people’s opinions on The Mag and, positive or negative, all articles seem to have the good of this great club at heart.

Understandably, most of the recent articles have been negatively directed at Steve Bruce, the Newcastle United players and everybody else in-between.

Perhaps a reality check is in order.

Our next game against Villa could contain a line-up consisting of: Darlow, Yedlin Clark, Lascelles, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie and Gayle.

These are are all players out of our Championship campaign four years ago.

Add to that the Longstaffs, Schar, Fede, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Joe and Jacob…and the vast majority of the squad is, arguably, not up to Premier League standard.

I totally admire this group of players because they have given 110% in nearly every game for the best part of five seasons.

In the Premier League they have overachieved in their results, through hard work and organisation, because we previously had a manager and support staff who were top shelf.

Today, if you couple this playing group with a head coach who is Championship quality at best and pit them in the Premier League, then the current results should be a surprise to no one.

Newcastle United only have two players in the squad who can play at the level required, in Callum Wilson and ASM, and you could suggest that all of our 19 points this season are on the backs of those two.

Sadly, this group under Bruce look tired and the one non-negotiable in their game, being 110% effort, is becoming inconsistent. There is no chase and tackle anymore and once that indicator drops off, then this group will continue to struggle to perform at the level required.

I do not dislike Steve Bruce and believe he is trying his best to get results but, in his own words, he’s a bang average manager.

Not really concerned what formation Bruce puts out on the park, I’d just like to see him put players in their preferred positions to maximise their talents and performance.

Ritchie is a right winger who can provide an assist so don’t play him at left back.

Hayden and Hendrick are DM so don’t play Jeff on a wing.

Miggy and Sean are CAMs so don’t play them in every other position but that.

Fraser’s a left winger, ASM and Jacob either side, yet Fraser finds himself in midfield and Jacob at right back.

At least he’s picking Karl Darlow in his best position…

I often wonder, if on the back of Rafa’s last season, where we would now be if Benitez had added ASM and Callum to Ayoze and Rondon.

I will always support this team but I understand the current results and our increasingly dire situation. It saddens me that this Newcastle United playing group, who have given everything for the best part of five seasons, is starting to fade and become ridiculed. They don’t deserve it.

I’ll leave with this one thought.

Don’t fear relegation…as the most important thing, as a supporter, is to be able to walk to St James Park with your head held high, proud of your club and ambition in your heart.

Imagine if we had a modest new owner trying to build the club again.

It would be irrelevant if we were playing Fleetwood Town in League One, St James Park would feel different and the moment you step onto the terrace and feel your heart sing, will be the moment you’ll know you have your club back.

