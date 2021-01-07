Opinion

These claims about this Newcastle United team are quite literally…rubbish

I’m of the belief that this Newcastle United team isn’t a particularly bad one, in fact, I’d venture that it’s half decent.

There are sections of fans that think this Newcastle United team is rubbish, which I don’t buy at all.

In Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Isaac Hayden, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Dwight Gayle we have a canny set of players.

Even players such as the Longstaff brothers, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Paul Dummett and Ryan Fraser aren’t bad players.

So that’s the best part of twenty players who can form a decent enough squad, so are we really supposed to believe that the aforementioned bunch is a) as bad as the performances we’re seeing and/or b) The 15th best/worst team in the Premier League? Like I said, half decent in my book.

Now I know some of you will pick at a few of them and question my judgement/s but simply view the squad as a whole. It has to be better than what it’s showing. There are obviously some players I’ve mentioned that are great Championship players but poor to average Premier League ones, but again as a whole, there’s a good set of players to choose from.

I’m firmly of the belief that the current Head Coach is holding this Newcastle United team back and has actually overseen the deterioration of certain players such as both Longstaffs, Almiron, Schar, Lascelles and Saint-Maximin. That’s before you mention the raft of players who haven’t improved under his management. The only players who I can see as having improved are Hayden and Darlow, mainly because they are overworked.

When thinking about this, I decided to take a cursory glance at the top of the Championship and see who might be getting promoted this season. While I think the certs for promotion are Norwich and Swansea, I also think Bournemouth, Reading, Watford and Stoke can claim to be in with a shout of getting to the Premier League, as can our League Cup conquerors Brentford and the Smoggies. This got me thinking, would any of these teams, or indeed our Premier League rivals, take any of our players next season?

I’m of the belief that not only would they, but they SHOULD, and attempts could be already afoot to do just that.

This summer, we see Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Dwight Gayle, DeAndre Yedlin, Andy Carroll and Jacob Murphy all set to be out of contract and I firmly believe that their agents will now be talking to other clubs. They would be neglecting their duty not to and that’s a canny list of players to be able to pick up for nothing. Some club or clubs could build themselves a decent side with that lot.

Can anyone honestly say that the defensive trio of Clark, Fernandez and Schar wouldn’t enhance any of the promoted teams, or even do a pretty good job for a whole host of Premier League outfits? I’ve often thought that Fernandez could be a good fit down at Leeds United who will be looking to shore up their defence. Similarly, I could see any combination of Crystal Palace, West Ham, Aston Villa, Everton, Southampton, or even Arsenal, being destinations for some of them.

The only exception on the list is Andy Carroll, for I can see Steve Bruce pushing for and getting him, a(nother) new contract.

There are decent players in this squad but they won’t realise their potential or be their best at Newcastle United. The only other worry, is if our loss is another more ambitious club’s gain…

