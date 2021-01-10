Opinion

The truth about Newcastle United – Conspiracy theories or reality?

We live in very strange times.

You may have noticed.

The humans on this planet have lost the plot, seemingly we all want to rip each others heads off, if you dare disagree with my opinions.

So this might not be a good idea!

I believe the CIA were involved in the Kennedy assassination.

I believe that man did walk on the moon.

I believe that the security services were involved in Diana’s car crash.

I don’t believe the US government were involved in 9/11

I don’t believe covid was a manmade virus .

These are the opinions of a 60 year old gadgie, which could be all right or could all be wrong.

I guess we will never know for sure.

But either way, I have a right to my opinions and as long as I am not smashing up the houses of those who disagree, or abusing you over the net, what does it matter what I believe.

Which brings me on to Newcastle United…

I believe Ashley would sell but only for no less than 350 million.

I believe Ashley will still be here in 12 months time.

I believe with Bruce, Newcastle will finish 17th this season.

I believe without Bruce, we would finish 12th.

I believe if fans were allowed in tomorrow, the first gate would be 40,000.

I believe the third gate would be down to 30,000.

I believe this summer, one of the keepers, ASM and Almiron will all be gone.

Once again, Just the opinions of a 60 year old fella, who just happens to have followed Newcastle United for 50 of them.

So lads and lasses, 7 out of 7 or a big fat zero?

