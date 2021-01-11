Opinion

The question Lee Charnley needs to answer (if he ever comes out of hiding)

It’s the hope that kills you.

That is one of the cliches you often hear used in football.

However, at Newcastle United I think the opposite is true, it is the lack of hope that kills you.

This was perfectly summed up in the pre-match discussion before the Arsenal game.

During a conversation about how long it was since Newcastle United had last won a domestic trophy, Alan Shearer came out with that favourite FA Cup cliche, that it might just be our year.

Ian Wright soon shot down this idea, saying that it just wasn’t going to happen.

It’s difficult to disagree with Ian Wright’s assessment because even when we get favourable draws against lower league opposition, you always feel that our cup run will end as soon as we come up against Premier League opposition.

I was lucky enough to be at our last FA cup victory against a Premier League team (the only one in 14 years under Mike Ashley!) when a piece of Hatem Ben Arfa magic rescued us, when we were trailing against soon to be relegated Blackburn Rovers.

However, that seems like an awful long time ago (ED: Nine years!) and under Mike Ashley, when it comes to cup competitions, we have become the no-hopers.

Hope is a precious commodity in football, which is why it was so devastating when Rafa left the club. He represented the hope that our tomorrow could be better than today and that we could aspire to something more than just battling to survive.

I think a football club devoid of hope is not sustainable, as it’s not an attractive proposition for either fans, players or managers.

Mike Ashley is obviously hoping that the Saudis will rescue him and us from our present, hopeless situation.

The question that Lee Charnley needs to answer, is what happens if that doesn’t occur and if the takeover doesn’t go through, what are our hopes for the future?

