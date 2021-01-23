News

The London Geordies

It’s been a strange couple of weeks for us over here at Hanwell Town.

A Twitter nickname competition hosted by The Non-League Rambler (@NonRambler) saw our club’s profile sky-rocket in just 13 days.

Hanwell Town are nicknamed ‘The Geordies’, a word you would usually associate with the North of England, in particular, Newcastle Upon Tyne.

There are seven levels between Newcastle United and Hanwell Town and also 286 miles apart too, so what’s the connection?

Well, Hanwell Town were founded in 1920 by a group of lads from Newcastle. They were working close-by on the railways. A couple of months later they started a football team called Hanwell Town, they adopted the black and white stripes of Newcastle United and nicknamed themselves ‘The Geordies’. So 101 years later, we still play in black and white and call ourselves ‘The Geordies’!

We’d had interest prior to this competition from Newcastle United fans but nothing on this scale. Our 5,089 Twitter followers soon grew to 6,213. Our online shop became inundated with orders for replica shirts and much more!

We were recognised by former Newcastle United players such as Andy O’Brien, Steve Howey, David McCreery and Alan Shearer!

The Twitter competition completely changed our club for the better, it’s helped get our name out there, in London and in Newcastle. We received hundreds of messages, DMs and emails from Geordies all around the world, from Texas to someone who lived in Hanwell their whole life!

They’ve all helped to piece together some more of the club’s history too. One new supporter told us that not only did the founders of Hanwell Town build the railways, they also built the A40, which sits right next to our ground.

We’ll be forever thankful to the Geordies for the support they have given us recently. From the good luck messages to the donations, thank you! It’s great to see how the football family have once again come together to support a small non-league club.

We hope when normality resumes and Newcastle have a game in London, their fans will pay a trip to the Powerday Stadium for a pre-match pint!

Up the Geordies!

Facebook / Instagram and Twitter @hanwelltownfc

Email address – [email protected]

