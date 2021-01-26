Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Leeds on Tuesday night

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Leeds?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a shocking run of no wins in their last ten matches (all competitions).

To make matters worse, Steve Bruce’s players have only managed one goal in their last thirteen hours of football.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Steve Bruce revealed that Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark will all miss due to injury.

DeAndre Yedlin is also set to miss once again, due to visa issues.

On Monday, Steve Bruce also stated that Javier Manquillo was 50/50 for this match.

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin will be in the matchday squad but Steve Bruce indicated that he was unlikely to risk him from the start.

So that meant we listed 23 Newcastle United players for fans to choose from, including ASM and Manquillo.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Leeds looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 23 players.

96% Hayden

95% Wilson

92% Lascelles

91% Schar

90% Almiron

71% Fraser

67% Dubravka

66% Manquillo

66% Saint-Maximin

61% Ritchie

58% Matty Longstaff

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

42% Murphy

40% Lewis

33% Darlow

33% Gayle

28% Elliot Anderson

18% Shelvey

17% Sean Longstaff

16% Krafth

10% Carroll

7% Joelinton

2% Hendrick

0% Gillespie

