The fans choice of Newcastle team v Leeds on Tuesday night
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Leeds?
We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle come into this match on a shocking run of no wins in their last ten matches (all competitions).
To make matters worse, Steve Bruce’s players have only managed one goal in their last thirteen hours of football.
Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Steve Bruce revealed that Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark will all miss due to injury.
DeAndre Yedlin is also set to miss once again, due to visa issues.
On Monday, Steve Bruce also stated that Javier Manquillo was 50/50 for this match.
Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin will be in the matchday squad but Steve Bruce indicated that he was unlikely to risk him from the start.
So that meant we listed 23 Newcastle United players for fans to choose from, including ASM and Manquillo.
An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Leeds looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 23 players.
96% Hayden
95% Wilson
92% Lascelles
91% Schar
90% Almiron
71% Fraser
67% Dubravka
66% Manquillo
66% Saint-Maximin
61% Ritchie
58% Matty Longstaff
First eleven choices above, then the rest below:
42% Murphy
40% Lewis
33% Darlow
33% Gayle
28% Elliot Anderson
18% Shelvey
17% Sean Longstaff
16% Krafth
10% Carroll
7% Joelinton
2% Hendrick
0% Gillespie
