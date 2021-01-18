The fans choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal on Monday night
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Arsenal?
We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle come into this match on a shocking run of no wins in their last eight matches (all competitions).
To make matters worse, Steve Bruce’s players have only managed one goal in their last ten hours of football.
The Steve Bruce pre-match press conference told us that Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis should be available for selections.
Whilst in total, only three players appear to be definitely ruled out.
Returning to training but still some way from playing is Allan Saint-Maximin, whilst Federico Fernandez has also picked up an injury now. Ryan Fraser suspended due to his sending off at Bramall Lane.
So that means we listed 24 Newcastle United players for fans to choose from.
An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Arsenal looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.
97% Wilson
93% Hayden
88% Clark
86% Almiron
79% Darlow
75% Schar
64% Matty Longstaff
61% Lascelles
54% Murphy
52% Manquillo
52% Ritchie
First eleven choices above, then the rest below:
47% Lewis
38% Shelvey
38% Carroll
36% Dummett
35% Gayle
30% Yedlin
30% Elliot Anderson
21% Dubravka
13% Sean Longstaff
9% Joelinton
6% Krafth
4% Hendrick
0% Gillespie
