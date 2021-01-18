Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal on Monday night

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Arsenal?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a shocking run of no wins in their last eight matches (all competitions).

To make matters worse, Steve Bruce’s players have only managed one goal in their last ten hours of football.

The Steve Bruce pre-match press conference told us that Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis should be available for selections.

Whilst in total, only three players appear to be definitely ruled out.

Returning to training but still some way from playing is Allan Saint-Maximin, whilst Federico Fernandez has also picked up an injury now. Ryan Fraser suspended due to his sending off at Bramall Lane.

So that means we listed 24 Newcastle United players for fans to choose from.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Arsenal looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.

97% Wilson

93% Hayden

88% Clark

86% Almiron

79% Darlow

75% Schar

64% Matty Longstaff

61% Lascelles

54% Murphy

52% Manquillo

52% Ritchie

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

47% Lewis

38% Shelvey

38% Carroll

36% Dummett

35% Gayle

30% Yedlin

30% Elliot Anderson

21% Dubravka

13% Sean Longstaff

9% Joelinton

6% Krafth

4% Hendrick

0% Gillespie

