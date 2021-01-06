News

The 3 Newcastle United players with most shots this season – PL rivals comparison

Which Newcastle United players have had the most shots this season?

Who has had the most attempts on goal in the Premier League?

With Steve Bruce’s ultra negative ‘tactical’ approach so far, are there any stand out Newcastle United players when it comes to regularly shooting in matches?

The majority of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season, have seen two or less efforts on target.

The stats below are for total numbers of shots so far by individuals, not just Newcastle United, but also players from other PL clubs compared.

This table is published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’), these are the 22 who have had the most shots.

Using 14 different measurements, how has Isaac Hayden done so far this season?

As you will no doubt have realised, Newcastle United are one of only three clubs with not a single player amongst the 22 above, bottom two clubs West Brom and Sheffield United being the others.

As for the other 11 ‘Other 14’ clubs, this is how many players they have in the above list:

3 – Leeds, Villa, Leicester

2 – Everton, Wolves, Southampton, West Ham, Fulham

1 – Brighton, Crystal Palace, Burnley

Funnily enough, the clubs that tend to have players taking lots of shots, also tend to be the ones doing better in the Premier League table.

We got in touch with the Other 14 to ask for the top three Newcastle United players when it came to shots, due to nobody having had enough to be included above.

Those three Newcastle United players are:

Callum Wilson (In six yard box) 6, (In penalty area) 18, (From outside penalty area) 2, Total shots 26

Joelinton (In six yard box) 0, (In penalty area) 15, (From outside penalty area) 6, Total shots 21

Jonjo Shelvey (In six yard box) 0, (In penalty area) 4, (From outside penalty area) 9, Total shots 13

So to sum up the above and the three we have relied most on to shoot.

Jonjo Shelvey with nine of his thirteen shots from outside the box, so next to no chance of scoring in reality – zero goals in the PL this season.

Joelinton with none in the six yard box and an average of roughly one a game from inside the penalty area, which has produced one goal so far this season.

Callum Wilson averaging less than two shots per match and of course we know that four of his eight goals were shots from 12 yards, after penalties awarded.

Interesting to see that Patrick Bamford has had more shots (65) than Newcastle’s top three combined (60)!

