News

Taking goals to Newcastle United – Where are they?

Goals win matches, not exactly a revelation but true all the same.

The question is though, how many goals do Newcastle United have in their team / squad?

Callum Wilson was an excellent signing in the summer but what else do NUFC have?

If Wilson gets injured and / or loses form, where can the goals come from?

These are the Premier League goalscoring records of the 11 Newcastle United players who started on Wednesday against Liverpool, career goals scored in top tier and how many Premier League appearances:

(0 goals in 34 PL appearances) – Karl Darlow

(2 goals in 107 PL appearances) – DeAndre Yedlin

(6 goals in 55 PL appearances) – Fabian Schar

(4 goals in 182 PL appearances) – Federico Fernandez

(15 goals in 186 PL appearances) – Ciaran Clark

(11 goals in 136 PL appearances) – Matt Ritchie

(3 goals in 92 PL appearances) – Isaac Hayden

(2 goals in 12 PL appearances) – Matty Longstaff

(2 goals in 43 PL appearances) – Jacob Murphy

(3 goals in 52 PL appearances) – Joelinton

(49 goals in 139 PL appearances) – Callum Wilson

If you leave aside Callum Wilson (and Karl Darlow!), the team that started against Liverpool have scored a grand total of 48 goals in 865 Premier League appearances. Indeed, centre-backs Schar and Clark scoring 21 goals in 241 PL appearances saves the stats from looking even worse.

When you look at the NUFC players from Wednesday who normally play in midfield / forward positions, leaving out Wilson, you have Murphy, Joelinton, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff and Hayden, with a combined 21 goals in 335 PL appearances.

Steve Bruce’s ultra negative tactics combined with a set of players who haven’t great goalscoring CVs from the past, it isn’t a great look.

Then these are the Premier League goalscoring records of the other Newcastle United players who play midfield / wing and up front, career goals scored in top tier and how many Premier League appearances:

(2 goals in 42 PL appearances) – Sean Longstaff

(11 goals in 132 PL appearances) – Jeff Hendrick

(16 goals in 127 PL appearances) – Ryan Fraser

(5 goals in 60 PL appearances) – Miguel Almiron

(4 goals in 34 PL appearances) – Allan Saint-Maximin

(19 goals in 221 PL appearances) – Jonjo Shelvey

(26 goals in 123 PL appearances) – Dwight Gayle

(53 goals in 242 PL appearances) – Andy Carroll

Carroll has more career PL goals than any other Newcastle player but the sheer folly of signing him, is shown up by the fact that his last Premier League goal was 33 months ago!

If Steve Bruce caved in and accepted that Newcastle United at least have to play with a certain amount of attacking intent, can this group of players come up with the necessary goals?

Well, it would be nice to see them get a chance to prove it.

So far under this manager, Newcastle have only scored 55 goals in 53 Premier League matches, which is almost identical to Steve Bruce’s 392 PL match record before coming to NUFC, his teams averaging only 1.02 goals per game. If Newcastle fail to score against Leicester on Sunday, then the NUFC average goals per PL match will fall even below that 1.02 goals per game average.

