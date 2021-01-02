Opinion

Sunderland make it 100 League One games in a row – We salute you for finding your level

Sunderland have finally found their level.

After falling through the divisions, they have now impressively stabilised and made themselves into a really good mid-table League One club.

I have to admit that I didn’t even know they were playing today but after a mate texted, I found out that they had drawn 0-0 at Northampton.

A decent result surely, a point away from home.

Although looking on the Mackem message boards it doesn’t seem as though Sunderland fans see it quite the same way…

Whilst a handful were blaming today’s result on the recent virus outbreak at the Wearside club, the vast majority’s reaction was best summed up by one Sunderland who declared…’well they must have had the virus since 2017!’

A real milestone actually for Sunderland fans and their club today, as new boss Lee Johnson makes it four points from four games so far (beat Lincoln, lose to Wigan and draw with both Northampton and Wimbledon).

One win in four matches wasn’t the milestone of course, instead, it is the fact that today was the 100th in a row regular League One match (excluding play-offs) for the Mackems.

It must feel for Sunderland fans, a bit like it did for Newcastle fans when NUFC made it 100 matches played in European football.

The Sunderland League One third tier hall of fame (this time, not counting their 1980s third tier visit) showing:

2018/19 Played 46 Won 22 Drawn 19 Lost 5

2019/20 Played 36 Won 16 Drawn 11 Lost 9

2020/21 Played 18 Won 7 Drawn 8 Lost 3

Total – Played 100 Won 45 Drawn 38 Lost 17

So Sunderland have failed to win the majority of their League matches since dropping down to the third tier back in 2018.

It seems an awful long time ago (especially for Sunderland fans!) when back in 2016, Mackems were telling Newcastle fans to ‘enjoy Burton’, which indeed we did, NUFC beating Nigel Clough’s team home and away on their way to bouncing back straight away to the Premier League as Championship champions.

Sunderland have also had their own version of success, now looking pretty safe from relegation in eleventh place in League One.

They have found their level and established themselves, here’s to the next 100 Sunderland matches in League One.

