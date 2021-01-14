News

Steve Harmison demands Steve Bruce is sacked ASAP as head spinning 180 degrees now

Steve Harmison has yet again been speaking out about Newcastle United.

A lifelong NUFC fan, the former England and Durham cricket star has been a regular media pundit commenting on the situation at St James Park in recent years…

With Steve Harmison regularly talking about the issues surrounding Mike Ashley, Rafa Benitez, Steve Bruce and indeed, Newcastle fans.

Previously, Steve Harmison has said…

In April 2018 he declared: ‘I’m not a massive Mike Ashley hater. The club is stable under him…’

In July 2018, Harmison said that Newcastle fans shouldn’t boycott or campaign against Mike Ashley because of his treatment of Rafa Benitez and the supporters, that supporters simply had a duty to turn up at St James Park regardless (despite Mike Ashley insisting on a £20m+ profit in the summer 2018 transfer window, instead of supporting Benitez). He also ridiculed MP Chi Onwurah of Newcastle Central (the constituency that includes St James Park), who has repeatedly called out Mike Ashley for the way he runs NUFC, after she spoke out in Parliament.

Then June 2019 saw Steve Harmison wanting to blame Rafa Benitez for the mess at the club as Mike Ashley forced the manager out, Harmison claiming Newcastle fans wouldn’t forgive Benitez if he now walked away.

However, sensing that change was in the offing with a NUFC takeover, Steve Harmison had a very different view on Mike Ashley in this very public change of sides in April 2020, instead of ridiculing Newcastle fans and MPs for calling out Mike Ashley, Steve Harmison stated: ‘The minute that Mike Ashley leaves Newcastle United there will be one almighty cheer. We just desperately want him to go.’

Harmison has also repeatedly defended Steve Bruce and claimed he is doing a great job…but no more.

Steve Harmison speaking to Talksport – Thursday 14 January 2021:

“Look, Newcastle, it’s…I have been the biggest defender of Steve Bruce and every time I come on this programme I get pelters.

“But this last eight or nine weeks, I have seen a marked difference, not only the performances, but seems the attitude there…

“The whole club is typified by Newcastle’s performances in the last eight or ten games. It is very lacklustre, very negative, no communication, nobody really wants to dig each other out.

“It is as if they are accepting what is going on and there needs to be changes.

“Not only do the supporters want Steve Bruce out, they want Mike Ashley out as well.

“I get annoyed when a lot of people, pundits, come on and say Steve Bruce has done a good job.

“He did, probably up until covid, he did up until eight or ten games ago, but let me show you the full 90 minutes of Newcastle’s performances in the last ten games.

“You then educate me on how this is a good job.

“They have been dire for a while now but it is getting worse and worse.

“Something has got to happen because Mike Ashley has been in this position twice before.

“Mike Ashley doesn’t want to spend the money because of obviously the way the retail market is and his other businesses. He can’t sell the players because of what is happening with the Saudis.

“But the last two times Mike Ashley has been in this position, he has waited far too long to act.

“He threw Alan Shearer under a bus with eight games to go…and then threw Rafa Benitez under the bus [with ten games to go].

“If he [Mike Ashley] is not wanting to spend money to release a manager from his contract, it could cost him twenty times more, if Newcastle not only get relegated and lose Premier League money, but if also lose the money from an actual sale [of the club], as nobody will buy Newcastle in the Championship.”

A bit like a reformed smoker who becomes the most critical of those who continue to smoke.

Steve Bruce appears to be the same with anybody still backing Mike Ashley and / or Steve Bruce!

In reality, performances are little different to what we have watched for all 18 months of Bruce under Ashley and it is only the head coach’s luck that has faded away finally.

