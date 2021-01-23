News

Steve Bruce seeing the positives after 10 in a row “I have seen enough to be encouraged”

Steve Bruce watched on as his Newcastle United team made it five defeats in a row, with a 2-0 stroll for Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The wider picture is now ten games without a win.

Then to add insult to injury, only one goal in the last thirteen hours of football.

Despite all of that, which can be called reality, Steve Bruce has declared after this latest defeat: ‘I have seen enough to be encouraged. Yes we have to accept defeat but there was enough there to work on.’

As has become the norm, yet again Newcastle had two or less efforts on target.

On this occasion it was one, though even that wasn’t a proper shot, worthy of having to make a serious save.

With yet again such negative and clueless tactics, Steve Bruce was asked: ‘What about the criticism of the style of football?’

The NUFC Head Coach replying: ‘Well look…I have been criticised for everything.’

Steve Bruce has stated that now he is doing things his way, leaving everybody wondering exactly who is to then blame for these past 18 months of shocking football…

Steve Bruce is surely running out of excuses, even with his most slavish mates in punditry positions in the media, so you just wonder exactly what he will come out with when / if Newcastle now make it eleven and twelve in a row without a victory against Leeds and Everton.

Steve Bruce speaking after making it ten games without a win, losing 2-0 at Aston Villa:

“I have seen enough to be encouraged.

“Yes we have to accept defeat but there was enough there to work on.

“Unfortunately we have gifted them a goal and after that it was difficult.

“But there was large parts of it I was pleased about.

“Certainly the addition of Saint-Maximin and Ryan [Fraser] in particular, will give us something hopefully at the top end of the pitch.

“And we will get one or two centre-backs back.

“Another game Tuesday [Leeds at home] and let’s get ready for that.”

‘What about the criticism of the style of football?’

“Well look…I have been criticised for everything.

“I don’t necessarily agree with that either.

“Look, we are bottom half of the Premier League and that is where we have been for a while now.

“Of course, we are not going to be entertaining and open, because if we go that way then unfortunately, I don’t think we have enough.”

‘There’s fans protesting outside St James Park tonight – what do you think of that?’

Steve Bruce:

“Well I’m disappointed to hear that.”

‘Reports today that you are about to add Graeme Jones?’

“I’m not in a position to talk about anything like that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Aston Villa:

Watkins 13, Traore 42

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Aston Villa 59% (60%) Newcastle 41% (40%)

Total shots were Aston Villa 14 (7) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target Aston Villa 5 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Aston Villa 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Manquillo (Saint-Maximin 71), Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron (Gayle 81), Lewis, Wilson, Carroll (Fraser 71)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy

