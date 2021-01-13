Opinion

Steve Bruce proving he is the only Premier League boss capable of this

Last night was the point of no return for Steve Bruce.

If he had any supporters left on his side, after that pitiful performance they will either keep quiet, or now also admit defeat.

Most of us already knew that Steve Bruce was / is not a premier league manager, indeed hasn’t been for years.

Do I decry Steve Bruce for taking the job? No.

A chance to manage the biggest club he has ever had. The opportunity to prove he has got what it takes.

We all think we are better than reality shows. Facts never lie.

To last night.

Is Steve Bruce the only current Premier League manager that would set up so defensively against the worst premier league since its inception? After 17 matches, only the two points and eight goals scored.

Anyone else would have said get an early goal, as this team are incapable of coming back at you.

No, we sit back, as usual, Sheffield United control the game and suddenly their confidence grows.

Forget the red card, whilst VAR is just another convenient excuse in a long line for Bruce.

We were outplayed and once again, when we go behind, throw Andy Carroll on and lump it up to him, lets see what happens.

Was I shocked we lost? No.

Were many others? Probably not.

Do I see us avoiding relegation? Possibly.

However, that is down to other teams’ inconsistencies, not our ability to play our way out of trouble.

Steve, do the honourable thing and resign, have some modicum of decency about you.

There is no way back, you have gone way past the point of no return.

