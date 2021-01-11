News

Steve Bruce on Sheffield United “Very good side and we’ll have to be at our best to beat them”

Next up for Steve Bruce is Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The NUFC Head Coach goes into the game with his team in a shocking run of form, no wins in the last seven matches, five defeats and two draws.

The latest of those defeats on Saturday, exiting the FA Cup straight away, only two efforts on target in over two hours of football for Newcastle.

Tuesday at Bramall Lane, Newcastle take on a Sheff Utd side who at the weekend won their first match in 182 days.

A 3-2 victory at League One Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.

When it comes to the Premier League, Sheffield United currently only have two points from seventeen matches.

Steve Bruce talking at his pre-match press conference on Monday about the challenge of facing Sheffield United:

“It proves how difficult the Premier League is.

“They took it by storm last year and this year they’ve had a tough run.

“They’re a very good side still and we’ll have to be at our best to beat them.”

On player availability:

“We’ll have a few players back.

“It was good to see Jamaal Lascelles get 45 minutes against Arsenal.

“We’ve got Fabian Schär, Karl Darlow and Fede Fernandez who we left at home [on Saturday] so we should have a certain freshness.”

On Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka:

“I’m delighted with the goalkeeping situation we’ve got.

“We have two quality goalkeepers and Martin again has reminded us how good he is, while Karl has been very good all season.

“It’s a tough decision.”

On Elliot Anderson:

“As soon as he came on, he was accepting and receiving the ball.

“He’s got that lovely way of playing that he never looks rushed and everything is effortless.

“I’m very pleased with his progress.”

Failing to win any of the last seven matches:

“You are always judged on results and unfortunately we have not had enough good ones.

“Certainly with who we have had to play, the fixture schedule was unkind.

“But that is the Premier League and you have got to play everybody twice.

“This run of games has been difficult.”

