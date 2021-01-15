News

Steve Bruce now throws his players under a bus with new attack – The end is nigh

Good to see Steve Bruce use attacking tactics.

Just a shame he doesn’t use them during matches…

The Newcastle United Head Coach has come out swinging and surely this embarrassing performance (in the press conference, not a game) is the beginning of the end.

I’m not sure whether Steve Bruce thought he was doing an audition for Viz, or whether he was simply trying to outdo JFK, but the result was just as embarrassing either way.

Steve Bruce throwing his players under a bus after an eight game run with no wins, defeat at Sheffield United (no wins and only two points from the previous six months and 20 games before Tuesday) the eighth game in that sequence, the NUFC Head Coach declaring: ‘We were absolutely fr.gging hopeless the other night [against Sheffield United]. Absolute sh.te we were.’

Bruce making clear who he was aiming his barbs at when adding: ‘I have let them [the Newcastle United team / squad] be comfortable but the gloves are off now. I am going to do it my way. I have said from day one the way I wanted to play and [we] haven’t done it enough.’

Just who is this idiot trying to impress?

Does he think we are all 12 years old and are going to be impressed by a bit of swearing, prepared to be swept up in a mob mentality of blaming it all on the players.

Yes, of course the players need to share the blame, BUT it wasn’t they who decided to go with a plan / strategy of going to an on their knees totally demoralised Sheffield United, then playing five at the back with three defensive midfielders in front.

It is the coward’s way to publicly blame / shame the players, I can’t remember any of the decent / good / great Newcastle United managers in my time (Keegan, Sir Bobby, Hughton, Jim Smith, Arthur Cox etc) acting like Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce came in on 17 July 2019 promising to always play front foot football, in 18 months he has progressed us to playing five defenders and three defensive midfielders against the worst team (statistically) the Premier League has ever seen.

One of the funniest things about Steve Bruce is that he slags off stuff happening at the club with team selections, tactics or whatever, as though he has nothing to do with it, never mind the fact he is supposed to be in charge!

A total chancer and I simply look forward to the day he is no longer here.

Steve Bruce speaking to journalists – Friday 15 January 2021:

“We were absolutely fr.gging hopeless the other night [against Sheffield United].

“Absolute sh.te we were.

“I have to accept it.

“I have let them [the Newcastle United team / squad] be comfortable but the gloves are off now.

“I am going to do it my way.

“I have said from day one the way I wanted to play and [we] haven’t done it enough.

“If I was a supporter, I would be concerned as well, after watching the first half at Sheffield United – we were absolutely hopeless.

“In some people’s eyes I was never the right choice and I can understand that.

“But if you look at my record over the years, for being a team that is in the bottom half of the league, then I have got enough on my CV to make sure I can try and slowly take the club forward.

“That is what I am here for and that is what I will continually try to achieve.

‘We are not easy on the eye, I understand that, but have Newcastle United been a good watch for years?

“They have been in the bottom half of the Premier League and that’s the reality, [though] I’m not saying it’s acceptable.”

