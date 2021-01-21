News

Steve Bruce Newcastle United reign perfectly shown – This picture worth a thousand words

How is Steve Bruce doing?

The Newcastle United Head Coach has been at St James Park for over 18 months now and has overseen 68 NUFC matches in total.

Steve Bruce claims he is doing a great job and is backed up in that view by so many people in football and working in the media

For Newcastle fans, they repeatedly try to point to the huge amounts of luck Steve Bruce has experienced.

The outstanding contribution of Martin Dubravka and now Karl Darlow in somehow keeping the score down and / or helping to win undeserved points based on all the underlying stats.

Who is right?

Well, I think we (Newcastle supporters) all know, but it can be difficult to get across just how negative things have become at Newcastle United under Steve Bruce.

Just how little threat there is due to the tactics and the way Bruce lays out the team.

Nice then to see some pretty overwhelming evidence presented below, courtesy of Graph Roots Football.

This picture / image so perfectly sums up the situation and is indeed worth a thousand words – the Steve Bruce reign at Newcastle United.

This graphic shows how many touches in attacking areas that Premier League teams have had so far in the 2020/21 season.

So basically, you ideally want to be as high as possible in this graphic AND as far to the right as possible. So, top right hand corner is the very best.

How high your club is shown in this graphic depends on how many touches you have in the opposition penalty area.

Whilst how far you are across to the right, is determined by how many touches your team has in the attacking third.

Grass Roots Football have headlined this graphic: ‘Bruce ball at its finest’…

As I say above, the very best position would be in the very top right hand corner.

So in terms of the very worst, you most definitely don’t want to be in the very bottom left hand corner.

No prizes for where Newcastle United find themselves under Steve Bruce.

Every one of the nineteen other Premier League clubs is higher in this graphic than Newcastle United AND further to the right.

All of the other 19 PL clubs have more touches in the opposition penalty area AND in the attacking third.

