Steve Bruce names one definite change for Arsenal but rules out 3 other Newcastle players

Next up for Steve Bruce is an FA Cup match at the Emirates.

The NUFC Head Coach goes into the game with his team in a shocking run of form, no wins in the last six matches, four defeats and two draws.

If that becomes seven without a win (the FA Cup third round has to be decided on the day with extra time and penalties if necessary, as no replays), Steve Bruce and the Newcastle fans will then only have a relegation battle to ‘look forward’ to.

On Friday, Steve Bruce has given an update on player availability and has confirmed that he will make changes.

The Head Coach naming only one of those, with Martin Dubravka to get his first match of the season.

Those definitely ruled out are Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser, with Karl Darlow that makes four who definitely won’t be in the starting eleven at the Emirates.

Whilst Jamaal Lascelles is back in full training and potentially could start, although he has had no football for seven weeks after contracting the virus.

Steve Bruce press conference ahead of playing Arsenal :

“Jamal Lewis has a knock to his knee so he’ll not make it.

“Ryan Fraser is edging closer but he’ll not make the weekend.

“Jamaal Lascelles has been given the go ahead.

“Saint-Maximin is back in the country and we’re waiting for the go ahead for him to train.”

“Martin [Dubravka] will play.

“It’s the ideal one for him.

“How fortunate we are in that area.

“We all understand what he has done in his Newcastle career and now Karl has grasped that opportunity too. The competition is good so we welcome back Martin.”

“There are some players who need to play.

“I’m disappointed that we’ve got to two quarter-finals and not got past them.

“I’ve treated the cup as seriously as I could.

“Yes, there will be a few changes tomorrow but we’ll treat it with the respect it deserves.”

