Steve Bruce makes extraordinary claim about his management ability but these facts prove it

A busy week for Steve Bruce.

A second cup exit in 18 days, then followed up by managing to lose to and not score a goal against a team who had managed two points and no clean sheets in over six months of Premier League football.

Newcastle United now on a run of eight games without a win, which includes six defeats, whilst scoring only one goal in the last 10 hours of football.

Steve Bruce has made a number of statements since Tuesday night’s embarrassing latest for Newcastle fans.

Steve Bruce has refused to resign, saying he will have to be sacked, most fans seeing this as the Head Coach obviously desperate to ensure he gets one final massive pay day in his career, when even Mike Ashley realises he can’t be allowed to continue.

Steve Bruce then called his players ‘Absolute sh.te’ and ‘Fr.gging useless’, whilst also appearing to blame them (the players) for the style of play, team selection and tactics that have left fans fuming. Bruce says things will be now done ‘his way’, whatever that is…

Steve Bruce has now added more headline grabbing comments, admitting he is ‘bang average’ in terms of managerial ability, the NUFC Head Coach declaring: ‘I try not to read it [criticism] because if I am lower than a snake’s belly, how am I going to expect a reaction from the players? I will never ever give up. I made a career out of being bang average [as a player] but worked hard and maybe that’s in management too, where I’m not blessed with this, that and the other.”

I can already hear Newcastle fans shouting…you’re not ‘Bang average’, you’re ‘Absolute sh.te’ and ‘Fr.gging useless’!!!

Some would call it refreshing honesty but Newcastle fans will wonder what has happened to the Steve Bruce who when taking over on 17 July 2019, promised that his NUFC teams would always play attractive attacking ‘front foot’ football, later going on to say that he was here at St James Park to push this club / team on, a club that he intended to take up the table rather than mid-table.

Well, it appears that this ‘bang average’ ability as a manager comment is part of an ongoing dumbing down of any faint remaining ambition or optimism for Newcastle fans, to go with Steve Bruce’s recent comment that his remit when appointed by Mike Ashley is survival in the Premier League. This feels like a bit of a classic case now of one of those ‘This is how it started and this is how it is going now’…

Steve Bruce has also now expressed his pride at heading towards 500 Premier League matches as a manager, which to be fair, is a massive achievement for somebody who is so ‘Bang average’, or should that be ‘Absolute sh.te’???

Here below is a breakdown of Bruce’s Premier League managerial record so far, his stats before arriving at St James Park, his record at NUFC (so far…), then his overall Premier League record.

Steve Bruce has a Premier League career record in management as follows:

PRE-NEWCASTLE UNITED:

Played 392 Won 110 Drawn 109 Lost 173 Goals For 402 Goals Against 515

Win ratio 28% Average Points Per Game 1.11 Goals Scored Average Per Game 1.02 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.31

WITH NEWCASTLE UNITED:

Played 55 Won 16 Drawn 15 Lost 24 Goals For 56 Goals Against 85

Win ratio 29% Average Points Per Game 1.14 Goals Scored Average Per Game 1.01 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.54

COMPLETE PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD

Played 447 Won 126 Drawn 124 Lost 197 Goals For 458 Goals Against 600

Win ratio 28% Average Points Per Game 1.12 Goals Scored Average Per Game 1.02 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.34

So, currently on 447 Premier League matches, Steve Bruce needs another 53 to get to his 500 game target. If he sees out the remaining 18 months of his Newcastle contract, Bruce will be on 506 PL matches, that is unless he gets sacked and / or gets Newcastle United relegated this season.

When assessing the Steve Bruce managerial career which has now spanned 23 years, I thought it would be useful to see exactly where he has managed and indeed the status of clubs that employed him. I found it very informative and educational:

Steve Bruce has been appointed 11 times as a manager (or head coach…) and these are the clubs, plus at what level each club was at when they appointed him:

Sheffield United – 2 July 1998 (First Division (Second tier))

Huddersfield Town – 24 May 1999 (First Division (Second tier))

Wigan Athletic – 4 April 2001 (Second Division (Third tier))

Crystal Palace – 31 May 2001 (First Division (Second tier))

Birmingham City – 12 December 2001 (First Division (Second tier))

Wigan Athletic – 26 November 2007 (Premier League)

Sunderland – 3 June 2009 (Premier League)

Hull City – 8 June 2012 (Championship (Second tier))

Aston Villa – 12 October 2016 (Championship (Second tier))

Sheffield Wednesday – 1 February 2019 (Championship (Second tier))

Newcastle United – 17 July 2019 (Premier League)

So 11 appointments and very interesting to see that only three times out of eleven has Steve Bruce been appointed by a Premier League club in his entire managerial career.

These came about in the golden period of Bruce’s management career when both Wigan and Sunderland appointed him in a 19 month period back in 2007 – 2009, when they were in the top tier.

Newcastle fans when expressing their amazement and indeed incredulity when Mike Ashley appointed Steve Bruce on 17 July 2019 AND NUFC paid £4m compensation for the privilege, were called deluded and far too entitled, as Bruce’s friends in the media and in football (pundits etc) all rallied to the clause.

However, the fact remained, in July 2019 Newcastle United were taking on a manager who hadn’t been appointed by a Premier League club in over a decade, ironically Sunderland the last to previously do so.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle on Monday night:

“I have worked all my life to have an opportunity like this, especially being from here.

“In management, I regard it as the pinnacle.

“I might not have another one.

“I will try my utmost under difficult circumstances.

“But if I was a supporter, or associated with Newcastle, I can’t accept what I saw the other day [against Sheffield United].

“I chose this profession. How lucky am I?

“I have been involved with playing for 20 years, I have been involved with management for 20 years.

“I have done nearly 1,000 games, 500 in the Premier League.

“I know that results are the key to it and I have to take it and accept it, not get too low with it.

“I try not to read it [criticism] because if I am lower than a snake’s belly, how am I going to expect a reaction from the players?

“I will never ever give up.

“I made a career out of being bang average [as a player] but worked hard and maybe that’s in management too, where I’m not blessed with this, that and the other.”

The bottom line is that surely there can be no argument, even from his mates in football and the media, that Steve Bruce is at very best a ‘bang average’ manager.

Of those to have managed so many Premier League games, Steve Bruce has the worst record of any of them.

With a career in Premier League management that averages a 28% winning record, 1.02 goals scored per game and 1.12 points per match, this record shouts out to us all: ‘Fr.gging useless’ and ‘Absolute sh.te’

This is what we have seen continue at Newcastle United, where so far his PL stats averages for NUFC read 29% winning, 1.01 goals scored per game, plus 1.14 points per match (with 1.54 goals per average conceded, actually a lot worse than the 1.31 goals conceded average he had before coming to Tyneside.

What these two decades and more of stats surely tell us all, including Mike Ashley, is that if allowed to continue, there is every chance that Steve Bruce will relegate Newcastle United this season.

His career in management tells us and indeed Steve Bruce himself is in reality now telling us very much the same…

