Steve Bruce lays out his hopes and dreams with Newcastle United for 2021

Steve Bruce has been asked about 2021, what his hopes and dreams are for Newcastle United as we march into a new year.

The NUFC Head Coach states that his dreams at Newcastle United haven’t changed from when he arrived in July 2019.

Steve Bruce saying that he will try and improve the players as best he can, to improve the team ‘bit by bit’…

When it comes to whether Newcastle United have moved forward he declares: ‘I’ll let other people think, judge, whether we have improved or not.’

Having inherited a team that had the seventh best defensive record in each of the last two seasons (2017/18 and 2018/19) and had finished 10th and 13th, Steve Bruce has then been allowed a net spend of over £100m in these past 18 months.

Newcastle United currently standing fourteenth in the table, haven’t scored in their last five hours of football and not won any of the last five matches.

As usual, Steve Bruce comes out with the usual line about seeing any improvement: ‘Now that takes time of course.’

Whilst Bruce’s mates in the media and pundits on TV repeatedly claim Bruce is doing a great job, they have a lot of bluster but few facts to back it up, which does sound an awful lot like our head coach…

Peter Crouch was working on the Liverpool match and made the point that whatever else, Steve Bruce had ensured that his Newcastle team had become very difficult to score against. For once somebody actually challenged a vague claim, the reality is that before the Liverpool goalless draw, Newcastle had kept a clean sheet in only one of their last fourteen matches. When confronted by actual facts, Peter Crouch didn’t then want to continue the conversation.

Whilst Steve Bruce says that he will happily leave it to others to judge whether he has done a good job and improves things, when fans and others have called out how poor the performances have been, Bruce has dismissed them as a tiny minority of unrepresentative ‘keyboard warriors’ who don’t speak for the silent majority, who he obviously wants to believe, think he is doing a great job.

Steve Bruce has though set a marker as to what would be success this season: ‘…that is my aim, just to try and keep nudging us forward and see, if we can get up near that top ten it would be terrific.’

Being no better off than we were when Steve Bruce took over, despite a net spend of over £100m since he came in, doesn’t sound like ‘terrific’ to most of us.

Steve Bruce said recently that his remit is to avoid relegation and though he tried to backtrack on it later and claim this was the bare minimum he was hoping for, Newcastle fans remain to be convinced.

They look at what clubs such as Leeds, Villa, Southampton, Leicester, even West Ham, are doing. They all at least have some kind of an identity, you can see what they are trying to do, whilst with Newcastle after 18 months of Steve Bruce, most of us still don’t have a clue as to what the plan is to even try and score a goal.

Steve Bruce asked at his pre-Leicester press conference what his hopes and dreams are for Newcastle United in 2021:

“I’ll repeat, like I said from the day I walked through the door.

“I’ll try and improve the club as best I can, IE the players.

“You know, we have a unique and fascinating club which I’m delighted to be associated with.

“My aim is just to try and improve, try and improve bit by bit.

“Now that takes time of course.

“I’ll let other people think, judge, whether we have improved or not.

“But that is my aim, just to try and keep nudging us forward and see, if we can get up near that top ten it would be terrific.”

