Steve Bruce indicates he will be without 6 Newcastle United players for Leicester game

Steve Bruce has been asked about the availability of, and injury / fitness situation, concerning a number of Newcastle United players.

The NUFC Head Coach doing his pre-Leicester City press conference.

The first game of 2021 kicking off at St James Park on Sunday afternoon at 2.15pm.

Steve Bruce asked if he thought any extra players would be back from injury or illness for this Leicester match:

“I don’t think so.

“Our bit two [missing] at the moment are our skipper [Jamaal Lascelles] and [Allan] Saint-Maximin.

“The skipper is making better progress than Allan, I can’t see him [Lascelles] but for Arsenal [in the FA Cup on Saturday 9 January] maybe Jamaal might be in the mix. I certainly can’t see Allan for the foreseeable future.”

These were the players in the 20 man Newcastle United squad on Wednesday night:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Matty Longstaff, Murphy, Joelinton, Wilson (Subs Dubravka, Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron, Sean Longstaff)

Steve Bruce had already ruled Ryan Fraser out for this Leicester match and of course has confirmed above that Lascelles and ASM remain unavailable.

Saying that he expects no other players back from illness or injury, would appear to also rule out Dummett and Manquillo.

A sixth Newcastle player is also ruled out, with Isaac Hayden suspended after his latest booking against Liverpool.

