Opinion

Steve Bruce has to go but who next?

A lot of people have finally now woken up at long last, about Steve Bruce and his credentials to be Newcastle United Manager (or Head Coach…).

A lot of Newcastle United fans, myself included, have questioned why on earth Steve Bruce has been held in such high regard by pretty much all the (well paid) pundits and the journalists.

Hundreds of thousands of hysterical people and their histrionics have been saying for months that Steve Bruce is out of his depth and has taken NUFC backwards.

We have been branded deluded, never happy, expect to be in the Champions League places…

The ridiculous comments go on and on, we’ve had nothing but a kick in the teeth for supporting Newcastle United in the Mike Ashley era. It’s been nothing short of an embarrassment for the last 13 years and counting.

The two avoidable relegations, a lot of very poor appointments, no ambition, no investment, disgraceful off the field decisions (renaming St James Park to Sports Direct Arena), knowing full well how much anger we had and still have towards Mike Ashley and his brand. The Kevin Keegan fiasco, disgraceful mistreatment of Jonas Manuel Gutierrez while being treated for cancer and also the way the club handled his contract situation.

Mike Ashley is the worst of the worst.

He has almost crippled the club from progressing by design, a design that can only benefit and protect him. Steve Bruce his latest patsy, nothing more than a diversion. Just simply there to take the punches and the flak. A well paid boxing bag.

It has worked, a lot of people know Mike Ashley is the problem, but there’s more noise aimed at his patsy at the moment and Bruce is the one that’s getting all the heat.

I don’t sympathise with Steve Bruce at all, he was a fool to take the job in the first place, the fact he did knowing full well what Mike Ashley really is after. The amount of incompetence and damage he has shown and done as well, tells me he is not the fan he likes to play.

Steve Bruce has to go, otherwise relegation will happen.

I said a few weeks ago I felt we would stay up as there are still a fair few worse teams, there may still be, but there is nobody worse right now than Steve Bruce as a manager and there is no worse owner right now than Mike Ashley . They are sleepwalking into relegation.

Mike Ashley has had two past lessons but still hasn’t learned from it and Steve Bruce has made a dog’s dinner of a team that was progressing, despite having more than £100m net spend on top of it.

It’s fans though that will be left to pick up the pieces from this. Why should we do this because of Mike Ashley, he has taken us for a ride since day one.

A new manager is needed but what is honestly the point of just repeating the same thing over and over.

Until Mike Ashley changes for the better (he won’t), or even better, goes altogether.

Bringing in Mark Hughes, or Tony Pulis, or Eddie Howe will achieve nothing in the long run, we will eventually be back here again, ranting and feeling as frustrated as ever. Mike Ashley needs to go first.

Comments welcome.

