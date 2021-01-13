Opinion

Steve Bruce has Steve McClaren alarm bells ringing ever louder

A week prior to 11th March 2016, every media outlet already knew that the hopeless Steve McClaren was being sacked.

Unfortunately, Steve himself didn’t seem to know and the club was their usual silent self.

Thankfully, on this date it was announced that Steve McClaren, that most inept of managers who still proclaimed confidence of remaining in the Premier League, would no longer be the Head Coach of the once proud Newcastle United.

Upon his arrival in June 2015, our hideously incompetent patsy of a chairman, Lee Charnley, had described McClaren as the “perfect fit for this club.”

Only nine months later he wasn’t only not perfect for this club, but not even deserving a place within its walls, yet another spectacular failure of judgement from a non-footballing led regime.

The Steve McClaren sacking was too late, much too late!

We were on 24 points after 28 games and going nowhere fast.

Now we are mid-January on 19 points and going nowhere fast. Fans are not saying any improvement, indeed we are seeing a sharp decline, from what was already a pathetic string of performances under Bruce.

Surely this regime isn’t stupid enough to not learn these two lessons from the recent past.

Don’t leave it too late.

Don’t throw decent players at an incompetent manager.

This is exactly what happened with Steve McClaren and cannot be repeated.

Steve Bruce has constantly stated how this is a work in progress, yet we see only decline.

The usual rhetoric of “well we dust ourselves down and carry on” just doesn’t wash, it is complete nonsense from a man so out of his depth it is frightening!

